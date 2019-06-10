Miraculous save: 26-year-old Bihar man survives 18 bullet injuries

According to reports, Singh has criminal antecedents and had recently come out of jail on bail.

Patna: In a surprising incident, a 26-year-old man from Bihar survived 18 bullet injuries after a seven-hour-long operation, reported Hindustan Times.

The 26-year-old man was identified as Pankaj Kumar Singh. He was shot at by unidentified assailants on Saturday night at Rajpur village under Sitamarhi’s Suppi police station area, confirmed superintendent of police. While the assailants managed to escape, passers-by rushed Singh to a nearby clinic.

According to reports, Singh has criminal antecedents and had recently come out of jail on bail.

“When Singh was brought to the nursing home, he had bullets in his chest, legs, hands, abdomen, kidney, spleen and liver. His pulse was dropping and had a low blood pressure. At present, there is bleeding from his lungs,” said Dr Varun Kumar.

Earlier, Kumar was offered a ticket to contest the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls by the Janata Dal (United) from Sitamarhi, but he withdrew his candidature citing ill-preparation.