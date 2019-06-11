Monday, Jun 10, 2019 | Last Update : 09:33 PM IST

India, Crime

Bengal man stabs family members then goes live on Facebook

PTI
Published : Jun 10, 2019, 8:37 pm IST
Updated : Jun 10, 2019, 8:37 pm IST

Roy's parents received minor injuries but they are now fine.

The accused has been arrested and the matter is under investigation. (Photo: Representational)
 The accused has been arrested and the matter is under investigation. (Photo: Representational)

Hooghly: A 27-year-old youth in West Bengal's Hooghly district stabbed his family members, killing his grandmother, and then reportedly went live on Facebook after the heinous crime, police said on Monday.

"Indranil Roy, a resident of Keota Shibtala, attacked his family members on Sunday night. His grandmother Arati Roy, 80, succumbed to the injuries. We heard he did a Facebook live after the incident but we are yet to verify it," a police officer said.

Roy's parents received minor injuries but they are now fine. "The accused has been arrested and the matter is under investigation," he added.

The officer said "the boy has a history of addiction and had been behaving violently for some days".

Talking about the incident, a city-based psychologist said the investigators should verify if the accused was high on drugs or if he has some psychotic illness.

Tags: man goes live on facebook, man stabs family
Location: India, West Bengal

Latest From India

Congress President Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi's home listed as vacant on Lok Sabha list

Telangana cop A Nagamallu (Photo: ANI)

Telangana cop sings to spread awareness on crime

'Rafale is a tool for better sovereignty for India', Jean Baptiste Lemoyne said. (Photo: File)

Don't care about controversy, will deliver 1st Rafale jet in Sept: French Minister

Bhatti Vikramarka broke his fast after 48 hours in the presence of senior leaders of Congress party. (Photo: ANI)

Telangana: Congress' Bhatti Vikramarka calls off his indefinite strike

MOST POPULAR

1

Telangana cop sings to spread awareness on crime

2

Nepal's vest festival or Bhoto Jatra marks end of longest chariot festival

3

CRPF talks peace; promotes art and talent in Kashmir

4

Oak tree symbolising Trump-Macron friendship dead

5

Chinese man completes second world flight trip in 68 days

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Salman, Kangana, Malaika & others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham