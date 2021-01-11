Monday, Jan 11, 2021 | Last Update : 05:15 AM IST

  India   Crime  10 Jan 2021  Bhopal gas tragedy survivors demand halt to ‘unethical’ vaccine trial
India, Crime

Bhopal gas tragedy survivors demand halt to ‘unethical’ vaccine trial

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Jan 11, 2021, 4:56 am IST
Updated : Jan 11, 2021, 4:56 am IST

The NGOs allege that the consent procedure and other protocol of testing are being thrown to winds

In a letter to the PM, 4 NGOs comprising Bhopal gas tragedy survivors have asked to halt the ongoing trial of Covaxin. (Representational Image/AFP)
  In a letter to the PM, 4 NGOs comprising Bhopal gas tragedy survivors have asked to halt the ongoing trial of Covaxin. (Representational Image/AFP)

Bhopal: Bhopal gas tragedy survivors on Sunday demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to halt the ongoing trial of Covaxin, the indigenously developed Covid-19 vaccine, in view of ‘violation of laws and guidelines’.

In a letter to the PM, 4 NGOs comprising Bhopal gas tragedy survivors said, “We are writing to you to apprise you of the ground situation with regard to the conduct of the trial. Evidence has emerged that the trial in Bhopal is being conducted in gross violation of laws and guidelines governing clinical trials in India”.

 

“This is leading to exploitation and harm to a community of people that are not just economically and socially deprived, but whose health is compromised owing to the destructive impact and its consequences”, they said.

The NGOs alleged that vulnerable people were being misguided and herded to participate in the trials and the consent procedure and other protocol of testing was being thrown to winds.

“The clinical trial (of the vaccine) should be stopped forthwith and an impartial probe be conducted”, they said.

According to Rasheeda Bee, a gas tragedy survivor and social activist, at least 700 out of the 1700 people on whom this vaccine was being tested, were the people poisoned by Union Carbide gas leak in 1984.

 

“One gas victim has already died within 10 days of getting the trial shot and many continue to have health complaints of serious nature”, she alleged.

A Covaxin volunteer died 9 days after he took the shot, she said.

Bharat Biotech, a partner in the development of the Covaxin, however has issued a statement saying that the volunteer’s death was unrelated to the vaccine.

In a statement issued by People’s College of Medical Science and Research Centre, Bhopal, said the postmortem report conducted on the deceased by Medico Legal Institute, Bhopal, cited cause of death due to cardio-respiratory failure caused by suspected poisoning.

 

Dean of the college Dr Anil Dixit said the vaccine has nothing to do with the death since symptoms of the adverse reactions of the vaccine, if developed, could have surfaced within 48 hours of getting the shot.

He also dismissed the allegation that the college has not followed government guidelines while conducting the trial of the vaccine by the institute.

Tags: bhopal gas tragedy survivor, covaxin trial, unethical trial, bharat biotech, volunteer death

Latest From India

The ministry has also recommended relaxing detention norms to prevent drop-outs this year as well as a slew of measures to address learning loss due to the coronavirus-induced shutdown of schools. (Representational file photo)

States told to identify kids out of school

The states have been advised, to seed the mobile numbers of all vaccine beneficiaries with Aadhaar for registration and communications through SMS and to ensure that there are no proxies in this process since the beneficiaries need to be uniquely identified. (Representational photo:PTI)

Aadhar-seeded mobile needed for Covid vaccine

Police use water cannons to disperse farmers during their Kisan Mahapanchayat rally in Kaimla village, in Karnal. (PTI)

Protesting farmers ransack venue of CM Khattar's 'kisan mahapanchayat' in Karnal

Maharashtra generated 5,367 tonnes of COVID-19 waste in seven months since June, followed by Kerala. (PTI)

India generated around 33,000 tonnes COVID-19 waste in seven months

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham