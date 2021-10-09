Saturday, Oct 09, 2021 | Last Update : 03:11 PM IST

  India   Crime  09 Oct 2021  IT dept detects Rs 550-cr hidden income after raids on Hetero pharma group
India, Crime

IT dept detects Rs 550-cr hidden income after raids on Hetero pharma group

PTI
Published : Oct 9, 2021, 2:16 pm IST
Updated : Oct 9, 2021, 2:16 pm IST

The raids were carried out by the tax department on October 6 at about 50 locations in half-a-dozen states

It alleged that hideouts were identified during the raids where second set of books of accounts and cash were found. (Image credit: Hetero)
 It alleged that hideouts were identified during the raids where second set of books of accounts and cash were found. (Image credit: Hetero)

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department detected "unaccounted" income of Rs 550 crore and seized over Rs 142 crore cash after it recently raided Hyderabad-based Hetero pharmaceutical group, official sources claimed on Saturday.

Company officials were not immediately available for comments.

 

The raids were carried out by the tax department on October 6 at about 50 locations in half-a-dozen states.

"During the search, several bank lockers have been found, out of which 16 lockers have been operated. The searches have resulted in the seizure of unexplained cash amounting to Rs 142.87 crore, so far," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

"Unaccounted income unearthed is estimated to be in the range of about Rs 550 crore till now," it said.

Official sources identified it as the Hetero pharma group of Hyderabad.

Further investigations and quantification of undisclosed income detected is in progress, it added.

 

The CBDT frames policy for the Income Tax Department.

The CBDT said the group is engaged in the business of manufacturing of intermediates, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and formulations and majority of the products are exported to countries like the US and Dubai, and some African and European countries.

"Issues relating to discrepancies in purchases made from bogus and non-existent entities and artificial inflation of certain heads of expenditure were detected. Further, evidence of on-money payment for purchase of lands was also found," it claimed.

Various other legal issues were also identified such as personal expenses being booked in the company's books and land purchased by related parties "below government registration value."

 

It alleged that hideouts were identified during the raids where second set of books of accounts and cash were found.

"Incriminating evidence in the form of digital media, pen drives, documents, etc. have been found and seized and digital "evidences" were gathered from SAP and ERP software maintained by the assessee group," it said.

Hetero shot into limelight after the group signed several agreements and undertook development of various drugs such as Remdesivir and Favipiravir to treat COVID-19. It has over 25 manufacturing facilities located in India, China, Russia, Egypt, Mexico and Iran.

The company last month had said that it had received Emergency Use Authorisation from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for its biosimilar version of Tocilizumab for treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalised adults. The Rs 7,500 crore pharma major is one of the firms that has tied up with Russian Direct Investment Fund to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in India. 

 

Tags: it raids, hetero pharma, central board of direct taxes
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From India

Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane (PTI/Kamal Singh)

China's continuous build-up matter of concern: Army Chief Gen Naravane

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and her husband Bo Tengberg during a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. (PTI /Shahbaz Khan)

PM Modi holds talks with Danish counterpart

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede arrives at the NCB office, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Cruise drugs case: NCB searches film producer Imtiyaz Khatri's premises in Mumbai

Ashish Mishra (ANI)

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish appears before SIT

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham