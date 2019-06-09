Sunday, Jun 09, 2019 | Last Update : 01:37 PM IST

India, Crime

Aligarh child murder: Security beefed up amid escalating tensions

ANI
Published : Jun 9, 2019, 12:53 pm IST
Updated : Jun 9, 2019, 12:53 pm IST

Over 8 companies of Rapid Action Force and Provincial Armed Constabulary and police were deployed. Anti-riot vehicles were also in action.

On Friday, Police in Uttar Pradesh constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder. (Photo: ANI)
 On Friday, Police in Uttar Pradesh constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder. (Photo: ANI)

Aligarh: Amid escalating tensions over the alleged murder of a 2.5 years old girl here, contingents of security forces were deployed and a flag march was carried out in the vicinity on Sunday to prevent any untoward incident from happening.

Over 8 companies of Rapid Action Force and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) along with police were deployed. Anti-riot vehicles also have been pressed into action.

Over the last two days, a message has been doing rounds on social media calling for a 'Mahapanchayat' in wake of the murder.

The police, however, claimed that the said gathering has been called off. "We have talked to prominent people of the society and they have expressed their satisfaction over the police action so far. The Mahapanchayat has been called off," Rural Superintendent of Police Manilal Patidar said.

"Nevertheless if some people do come here given they may not be aware of the latest development, we have made necessary arrangements to deal with them. We will not allow any untoward incident from taking place," he added.

He also negated reports of Muslim families migrating from the area.

Four people including main accused Zahid, his wife and associate Aslam have been arrested for abducting and killing the minor in a revenge crime over a financial dispute with her father. Victim's mutilated body was found in a garbage pile, police had said on Wednesday.

On Friday, Police in Uttar Pradesh constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder.

Tags: aligarh child murder, 2.5 year old girl, mahapanchayat, financial dispute
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Aligarh

Latest From India

'The Singur movement by Mamata Banerjee was a mistake and completely wrong. It neither served the purpose of industry nor agriculture,' the former Trinamool leader said. (Photo: File)

A mistake: Mukul Roy on protest in WB that led to shift of Nano manufacturing plant

‘Our mission is to make nationalist forces strong in the state and I will continue doing it. We will continue to boost the morale of our security forces,’ Raina also said. (Photo: Twitter | @RavinderBJPJK)

Ravinder Raina claims he's on Hizbul Mujahideen's hit list

'I pay tribute to tribal honour, autonomy and culture youth icon 'veer Birsa Munda' on his death anniversary,' Rahul Gandhi posted online. (Photo: File)

Rahul pays tribute to tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda

The south Indian states, especially Tamil Nadu, opposed the reference to Hindi in the three-language. (Photo: Twitter)

HRD Minister to call meet with states on draft education policy

MOST POPULAR

1

Rahul Gandhi meets Rajamma during thanksgiving visit to Wayanad

2

1MORE Stylish Dual-Dynamic Driver BT review: A fashionista’s fantasy!

3

In a first, ferry service to connect India and Maldives

4

ICC CWC'19: Key players to watch out for in the India vs Australia World Cup clash

5

India's first Dinosaur museum inaugurated in Gujarat

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham