India, Crime

3-year-old dies after father's friend throws from 7th floor in Mumbai

ANI
Published : Sep 8, 2019, 8:56 am IST
Updated : Sep 8, 2019, 8:56 am IST

Mumbai: A three-year-old girl died after she was thrown off the seventh floor of an apartment building in south Mumbai's Colaba area on Saturday evening.

The man who allegedly threw her from the apartment is her father's friend, the police said.

"One accused threw his friend's daughter from an apartment in Colaba around 7:30 pm on Saturday. The investigation is underway. We are finding out details as to why he committed such a horrific act," police said.

Further investigation is going on.

