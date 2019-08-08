Thursday, Aug 08, 2019 | Last Update : 05:41 PM IST

India, Crime

Gurgaon: 15-year old gets gang-raped multiple times, then dumped on village outskirts

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 8, 2019, 4:20 pm IST
Updated : Aug 8, 2019, 4:20 pm IST

Gurgaon: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by five men on July 30 in Haryana’s Punhana, the police said on Wednesday, reported by Hindustan Times.

According to the police, a case was registered on Monday after the father of the girl lodged a complaint, alleging she was kidnapped and raped by 5 men belonging to the area. A medical examination was conducted and the girl’s statement was recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC at the Nuh court on Tuesday.

Kirshan Kumar, station house officer of Punhana police station, said that the girl had told her parents on Monday that on July 30, one of the suspects, who is acquainted with the girl, kidnapped her and took her to an isolated spot.

“The girl, in her statement, said the acquaintance had called two of his friends, who raped her and threatened her with a country made pistol, against disclosing the incident to anyone. Later, she said that more people gathered near the spot. She asked two other men passing by in a car to drop her home, but instead, they also raped her and left her on the outskirts of the village,” he said.

The father said that he found the girl on July 31, near his old house and she was under trauma from the horrific experience. She did not tell her parents about the incident, but following repeated requests from her mother, she revealed the ordeal following which the parents approached Punhana police station in Monday. The police said no missing persons complaint had been filed, when the girl did not return home on July 30.

A case under sections 34 (common intention), 363 (kidnapping), 366A (procreation of minor girl), 506 (threatening for life) of the Indian Penal Code, relevant sections of the Arms Act and under Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

The police said the investigation was transferred to the women’s police station on Wednesday. “Teams were formed and raids have been conducted at suspected locations, but the accused are at large,” said Kumar, reported Hindustan Times.

