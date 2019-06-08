Saturday, Jun 08, 2019 | Last Update : 08:52 PM IST

India, Crime

Ujjain: 5-year-old girl was raped before being killed, say cops

ANI
Published : Jun 8, 2019, 7:23 pm IST
Updated : Jun 8, 2019, 7:23 pm IST

The girl went missing on Friday, following which her family members lodged a complaint with the police.

The investigating officers have detained three people, includimng the girl's uncle, in connection with the case. (Photo: ANI)
 The investigating officers have detained three people, includimng the girl's uncle, in connection with the case. (Photo: ANI)

Ujjain: A five-year-old girl, whose body was found floating in a river in Ujjain on Friday, was raped and murdered, police confirmed on Saturday.

"The incident took place under Mahakal police limits. The girl was raped and murdered. We have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case. We are interrogating the suspects," Sachin Atulkar, Ujjain's Superintendent of Police told reporters.

The girl went missing on Friday, following which her family members lodged a complaint with the police. The cops then found the girl's naked body floating in the River Shipra. Prima facie, injuries on the girl's body indicated that she was sexually abused, police said.

The investigating officers have detained three people, includimng the girl's uncle, in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, the incident is being used by the opposition to raise questions over the law and order situation in Madhya Pradesh.

Gopal Bhargav, the BJP legislator and the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, mounted attack on Chief Minister Kamal Nath and blamed shake up in the police department for spike in crime in the state.

"This is an unfortunate incident. The rape and murder of a five-year-old girl in Ujjain raise questions on the state's law and order situation. There is no control over criminals. Officials should not be transferred in a quick manner as it encourages the criminals," Bhargav.

Tags: minor raped, special investigation team, kamal nath
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Ujjain

Latest From India

Patel, who was named in the airline seat scam case, is accused of facilitating the dispersal of profit making routes of Air India to private airlines using his contacts. (Photo: ANI)

ED issues second summons to former Aviation Minister Praful Patel

'The scheme will be rolled out within two-and-a-half months. I've asked each and every woman here, and not a single woman I've met since morning has told me she is not happy with free travel in metro and bus,' he claimed. (Photo: File)

I haven't met single woman, who is unhappy with free metro travel proposal: Kejriwal

On Thursday, election strategist Kishor, who is credited with successfully strategising Modi's Prime Ministerial campaign in 2014 and some others later, met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and is believed to have agreed to work with her in the state. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

'JDU nothing to do with Prashant Kishor's work,' says Nitish Kumar

The woman, identified as 30-year-old Sonali Shinde, tried to frame her husband for abetting her

Maharashtra woman fakes her own suicide, kills friend to elope with her lover

MOST POPULAR

1

Army soldiers to be trained to become officers

2

Watch: People in Udupi try 'frog wedding' to appease rain God

3

Shama Sikander in bikini mood or philosophical mood? Find out here

4

Trump calls moon 'part of Mars', asks NASA to focus on 'bigger things'

5

Hollywood stereotyping rampant in new ‘Aladdin’ movie

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Salman, Kangana, Malaika & others spotted in Mumbai

On Thursday, Ajay Devgn arranged a prayer meet for his late father and action director, Veeru Devgan. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tabu, Urmila Matondkar, Aruna Irani, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others paid homage to the veteran fight master. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan prayer meet: Big B, Salman, Kareena & others pay homage

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham