India, Crime

Congress asks: Dawood dead or alive or BJP's PR trick?

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 7, 2020, 9:23 pm IST
Updated : Jun 7, 2020, 9:27 pm IST

Maharashtra Congress spokesman says Dawood's death rumours rise whenever Narendra Modi's popularity dips

Fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.
 Fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Congress on Sunday asked the central government to clear the air on reports of the death of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim due to coronavirus in Pakistan.

Whenever people get disillusioned about the Modi government, talk arises of Dawood’s death, the party said.

“There have been media reports about the death of Dawood due to corona. But the Centre is creating confusion by keeping mum. It should ascertain whether Dawood has really passed away or is alive,” said Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant.

According to reports, Dawood was admitted in the army hospital at Karachi, where he breathed his last after he tested positive for Covid-19. The Centre should find out the truth behind this and issue a clarification, he added.

“Dawood is the enemy and the most wanted criminal for India. Since 2014, several stories about his death have been reported. There have been at least six times, when he was found alive after being declared dead,” said Sawant.

Whenever public opinion goes against the Modi government or people get disillusioned about it, there are reports about Dawood’s death in the media. During the poll campaigns, several BJP leaders, including Mr Modi, made tall promises of bringing the underworld don back to India, but they have failed to do so, he said.

This time too, there are doubts that Dawood’s death is being raised due to Modi government’s big failure in handling the Covid-19 crisis and collapse of economy. Hence, the Centre should come clean on this, said Mr Sawant.

Dawood Ibrahim is currently believed to be residing in Karachi. He is accused in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts.

