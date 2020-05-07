Thursday, May 07, 2020 | Last Update : 10:18 AM IST

India, Crime

Kolkata pvt lab sealed, fined for Covid testing

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : May 7, 2020, 10:06 am IST
Updated : May 7, 2020, 10:06 am IST

Taking a serious view of the matter, the State Government has ordered the immediate closure/sealing of clinics

A private diagnostic laboratory in north Kolkata sealed for allegedly conducting Covid-19 tests. (PTI Photo)
  A private diagnostic laboratory in north Kolkata sealed for allegedly conducting Covid-19 tests. (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: A private diagnostic laboratory in north Kolkata has been sealed by the Mamata Banerjee government for allegedly conducting Covid-19 tests without authorisation from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

It has been booked in an FIR by the police and also slapped a fine of Rs 10 lakhs by the state health department following a probe. Tribeni Clinics, the accused facility, is also the first such test centre in West Bengal to be found in the illegal practice encashing on the pandemic.

On Tuesday evening the health department stated, “Following a complaint from a member of the public that M/s. Tribeni Clinics, a Diagnostic Laboratory was conducting swab sample tests for Covid-19 unauthorisedly, an enquiry was conducted by this department. The enquiry has revealed that the said diagnostic laboratory did not have ICMR’s approval and was, hence, found to be conducting tests for Covid-19 illegally.

Taking a serious view of the matter, the State Government has ordered the immediate closure/sealing of M/s. Tribeni Clinics, P-323, C.I.T. Road, Scheme VI M, Kankurgachi, Kolkata, 700054, along with a fine of Rs 10 lakh under the relevant section of the West Bengal Clinical Establishment (Registration, Regulation & Transparency) Act, 2017. An FIR has also been registered in the Phoolbagan Police Station for taking action under the Criminal Law.”

Meanwhile, the chief minister tweeted, “Keeping in view the increasing need of ramping up specialised Covid treatment in the state, we have decided to notify Medical College, Kolkata as a full-fledged tertiary level Covid Hospital, which will start functioning from 7th May 2020 onwards. The facility at Medical College, Kolkata will start with 500 beds (for both Covid and SARI) which would be scaled up as per need, in phases. This will be the 68th dedicated Covid hospital of West Bengal.”

Tags: private diagnostic laboratory, diagnostic laboratory, kolkata, indian council of medical research (icmr), covid-19 tests, west bengal, mamata banerjee
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

