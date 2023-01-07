Saturday, Jan 07, 2023 | Last Update : 09:08 PM IST

Man who peed on woman onboard Air India flight arrested from Bengaluru

ANI
Published : Jan 7, 2023, 10:33 am IST
Updated : Jan 7, 2023, 10:33 am IST

Delhi police on Friday issued summons to six-eight crew members, including the pilot of the Air India flight in the urination incident

Delhi Police on Saturday arrested Shankar Mishra the man who had allegedly urinated on a co-passenger onboard an Air India flight between New York and Delhi. (Representational image: ANI)
New Delhi: Delhi Police on Saturday arrested Shankar Mishra the man who had allegedly urinated on a co-passenger onboard an Air India flight between New York and Delhi.

Mishra who allegedly in an inebriated condition, urinated on his co-passenger has been arrested from Bengaluru and brought to Delhi, police said.

Further investigation into the case is in progress.

Delhi Police on Thursday had issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) for the accused.

On Wednesday the Delhi Police filed an FIR on the shocking incident that took place on Novemeber 26 last year based on a complaint by Air India.

The police registered an FIR in the matter under sections 354, 509, and 510 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 23 of the Indian Aircraft Act. Both the accused and the victim are from outside Delhi.

Air India also imposed a 30-day flying ban on the passenger.

Meanwhile, Delhi police on Friday issued summons to six-eight crew members, including the pilot of the Air India flight in the urination incident.

US-based financial services company Wells Fargo on Friday terminated its employee Shankar Mishra.

"Wells Fargo holds employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behaviour and we find these allegations deeply disturbing. This individual has been terminated from Wells Fargo. We are cooperating with law enforcement and ask that any additional inquiries be directed to them," the company said in a statement.

The company's statement came after Delhi Police reached out to Wells Fargo to cooperate with investigations against accused S Mishra.

