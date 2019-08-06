Tuesday, Aug 06, 2019 | Last Update : 04:39 PM IST

Unnao rape case: Court seeks status report from CBI on safety of survivor, her family

Published : Aug 6, 2019
The court further asked the Uttar Pradesh Director General (DG) to apprise it of the protection extended to the witnesses in the state.

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday sought a status report from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the steps taken to ensure the safety of Unnao rape survivor, her family, and witnesses.

District and Session Judge Dharmesh Sharma also sought a status report from the investigating agency on the arrangements made for family members accompanying the survivor to Delhi, where she is undergoing treatment in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The court further asked the Uttar Pradesh Director General (DG) to apprise it of the protection extended to the witnesses in the state.

The survivor and her counsel, who were critically injured in a car-truck collision on July 28, were shifted to the national capital from Lucknow's Saint George's Medical College, following the orders of the Supreme Court yesterday.

The minor was allegedly raped by BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar in 2007.

Following the road accident, the Uttar Pradesh Police filed a murder case against rape accused and expelled lawmaker Sengar and nine others in connection with the accident.

The case now stands transferred to the CBI.

