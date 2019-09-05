Thursday, Sep 05, 2019 | Last Update : 08:47 PM IST

India, Crime

'Worried about economy': Ex-FM after 14-day Tihar jail sentence

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 5, 2019, 8:08 pm IST
Updated : Sep 5, 2019, 8:08 pm IST

The former minister's efforts to stay out of jail failed miserably after the judge refused his offer of surrendering to ED.

The CBI has accused Chidambaram of facilitating a huge infusion of foreign funds into the television company INX Media in 2007, when he was Finance Minister, at the behest of his son Karti Chidambaram, who allegedly received kickbacks for his role. (Photo: ANI)
 The CBI has accused Chidambaram of facilitating a huge infusion of foreign funds into the television company INX Media in 2007, when he was Finance Minister, at the behest of his son Karti Chidambaram, who allegedly received kickbacks for his role. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Senior congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram, before leaving for Tihar jail this evening, took a last hit at the government. "I'm only worried about the economy," he said, continuing his dig at the government earlier this week with the "5 per cent" remark.

Today's comment came minutes after Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar declared the former minister will have to go to Tihar jail till September 19 in the INX Media case, reported NDTV. Amid the confusion over which agency will transport him, Chidambaram had a quick aside with reporters.

On Tuesday, after Chidambaram's custody with the Central Bureau of Investigation was extended, asked if he wanted to say anything, the former minister said "5 per cent", holding up his hand to convey the number.

It was a dig at the government on the economic slowdown, the figure indicating a GDP crash was made public days before.

The Congress, which has also been attacking the government on the economy, tweeted: "Those with the power of truth have the strength to fight any injustice".

The former minister's efforts to stay out of jail failed miserably today. The judge even turned down his offer to surrender before the Enforcement Directorate and sentenced him to 14 days judicial remand at Tihar Jail.

The CBI has accused Chidambaram of facilitating a huge infusion of foreign funds into the television company INX Media in 2007, when he was Finance Minister, at the behest of his son Karti Chidambaram, who allegedly received kickbacks for his role.

The Chidambarams were named in the case by INX Media co-founders Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, who are in jail in Mumbai for the murder of Indrani's daughter Sheena Bora. Indrani Mukerjea, who turned approver in the case, had told the investigators about her meeting with the Chidambarams.

Tags: p chidambaram, inx media case, indrani mukherjea, delhi court, tihar jail
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Gadkari had urged parliament to hike the penalties, arguing that the fines were last fixed in 1988 and had lost their deterrent value due to inflation. (Photo: File)

Union minister Nitin Gadkari's solution for stiff penalties on traffic violations

The new 90,000 square-metre terminal, will have 64 check-in counters, 20 self-check-in desks, eight Immigration counters, eight custom counters, six arrival carousels, 10 escalators, 25 elevators, 16 self-baggage drop counters and 20 aircraft parking bays. (Photo: Representational)

AAI selects BIM for new terminal of Guwahati Airport

Without naming anyone, Gandhi says the ‘false propaganda’ and ‘vicious barbs’ directed at him taught him a lot and made him stronger. (Photo: File)

Rahul Gandhi thanks social media trolls, political adversaries on teacher's day

‘Centre does not give us enough to spend and they take so much tax from the state,’ Mamata Banerjee said. (Photo: ANI)

Mamata Banerjee hits out at BJP, says it should not dream of ruling Bengal

MOST POPULAR

1

Mumbai skyscraper turns into 'waterfall'; here's how netizens reacted

2

How important is Hong Kong to the rest Of China? An explainer

3

iPhone 11 series to be named iPhone 11R, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro

4

Justin Bieber spends quality time with wife Hailey on the beach; see pics

5

Delhi slips 6 places in world's most liveable cities ranking due to climate change: Report

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham