AgustaWestland case: Court sends Ratul Puri to ED remand for 6 days

The businessman is in judicial custody till September 17 in connection with a bank fraud case.

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday sent businessman Ratul Puri to remand of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for six days in the alleged AgustaWestland money laundering case.

On Wednesday, the court remanded him to one-day judicial custody after the ED arrested Puri for his alleged involvement in Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper money laundering case.

The businessman is in judicial custody till September 17 in connection with a bank fraud case.

Puri, who is the nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, had earlier filed an application in the court seeking to surrender in the case.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the purchase of 12 VVIP choppers from Italy-based Finmeccanica's British subsidiary AgustaWestland.

The deal was scrapped by the NDA government in 2014 over the alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of payment of kickbacks for securing the deal.

