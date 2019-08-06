Monday, Aug 05, 2019 | Last Update : 10:41 PM IST

India, Crime

Omar, Mehbooba, other political leaders arrested in Srinagar

PTI
Published : Aug 5, 2019, 9:12 pm IST
Updated : Aug 5, 2019, 9:12 pm IST

Some more arrests have been made, the officials said, without sharing details.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti (Photo PTI/File).
Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, who were under house arrest since Sunday night, have been arrested on Monday, officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference leaders Sajjad Lone and Imran Ansari have also been arrested, they said.

Some more arrests have been made, the officials said, without sharing details.

The arrests come hours after the Centre announced the scrapping of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also proposed bifurcation of the state

Tags: kashmir turmoil, omar abdullah, mehbooba mufti
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

