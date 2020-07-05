Sunday, Jul 05, 2020 | Last Update : 06:05 AM IST

103rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

672,695

22,809

Recovered

408,645

14,326

Deaths

19,279

610

Maharashtra2000641080828671 Tamil Nadu107001605921450 Delhi97200682563004 Gujarat35398254141926 Uttar Pradesh2655418154773 Telangana2231211537288 Karnataka215499246335 West Bengal2123114166736 Rajasthan1953215640447 Andhra Pradesh176998008218 Haryana1654812257260 Madhya Pradesh1460411234598 Bihar11457848888 Assam9800632814 Jammu and Kashmir82465143127 Odisha7316535333 Punjab56683989149 Kerala4594243626 Chhatisgarh3065241414 Uttarakhand2791190937 Jharkhand2339160512 Tripura140110931 Manipur13166390 Goa11984783 Himachal Pradesh9796179 Puducherry73930112 Nagaland5351820 Chandigarh4593956 Arunachal Pradesh252751 Mizoram1601230 Sikkim101520 Meghalaya50421
  India   Crime  05 Jul 2020  Kerala Police arrests West Bengal youth for impersonating as naval officer
India, Crime

Kerala Police arrests West Bengal youth for impersonating as naval officer

THE ASIAN AGE | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Jul 5, 2020, 4:58 am IST
Updated : Jul 5, 2020, 4:58 am IST

In a similar case, an accused was caught impersonating as Commander in the Indian Navy.

One of the photos posted by the accused.
 One of the photos posted by the accused.

Kolkata: A youth from West Bengal has been arrested by the Kerala Police near the Naval Base in Kochi for allegedly posing as a young officer (Lieutenant) in the Indian Navy. The accused, 23-year-old Raja Nath, hails from Nadia district. A look at his photos in uniform reveal his fraudulent use of the badge and Maroon beret of the Navy's Special Forces: MARCOS.

Defence Public Relation Officer in Kochi, Captain Sridhar Warrier, said that the accused had also travelled to various places in uniform and uploaded several videos on ‘TikTok’ posing as a Naval Officer.

 

"Raja arrived Kochi in October of 2019 and was residing in an apartment: A 160, Water Tank Road at Mattummel in Thevara of Kochi till date. The individual had got uniforms made from shops at Kochi. The police has registered a case against the individual under Section 140 of Indian Penal Code for impersonating as an officer in Indian Navy and has also recovered Naval uniforms/ badges from his residence," he said.

A similar incident had also been reported from Thevara Police Station. In this particular case, the accused, Nibit Daniel, was impersonating as a Commander in the Indian Navy to allegedly carry out fraudulent activities. He too had got his uniforms stitched locally, Captain Warrier said.

Warning that impersonation of service personnel is a cognizable offence and those indulging in such activities would be dealt with firmly, Captain Warrier added: "Anti-national elements could utilize this method for ulterior motives, which pose a grave threat to India's national security. District administrations of Kutch and Srinagar, and the Punjab government has already issued orders for the ban on unauthorized sale of Armed forces uniform under section 144 of CrPC. Indian Navy is taking up a similar case with Kerala government for ban of unauthorised sale of Armed forces’ uniform".

Tags: indian navy, kochi naval base, criminal case
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)

Latest From India

Representational image.

Mumbai Crime Branch busts racket providing fake COVID-19 travel e-pass

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Lack of coordination within Maharashtra government over COVID-19: Fadnavis

Representational image.

Amid criticism, ICMR defends move to fast-track COVID-19 vaccine trial

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar visits a COVID-19 facility on Saturday. (PTI)

COVID-19 continues to trouble India as Centre revises treatment protocol for patients

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

2

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

3

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

4

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

5

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

more

ALSO FROMLife

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham