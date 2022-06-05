Sunday, Jun 05, 2022 | Last Update : 03:03 PM IST

Fourth accused arrested in Hyderabad rape case, one still absconding

Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali has promised that no leniency is being adopted in the Hyderabad gang-rape case

The security footage which is viral on social media purportedly showed the girl standing with the suspected attackers outside the pub where she had met them. (Representational image)
Hyderabad: Telangana Police on Sunday arrested the fourth accused in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a teenage girl in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills last week.

Three of the four arrested accused are juveniles.

 

Inspector Jubilee Hills S Rajashekhar Reddy said, "Police arrest fourth accused in the matter. One more accused has been taken into custody, and now a total of four accused have been arrested." The fifth accused is still absconding.

Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali has promised that no leniency is being adopted in the Hyderabad gang-rape case while also clarifying that the state police department works without pressure and does not spare the culprits.

"Action is taken as per the complaint. No leniency is being adopted. Telangana Police works without pressure and doesn't spare culprits. It (arrest) took some time as there was a minor but our police work strictly," the Home Minister told media persons yesterday.

 

This came after Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay has written to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao demanding to hand over the Hyderabad gang-rape case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and arrest all the accused involved.

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped when she was returning home after a party in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad on May 28. Following the incident, the minor girl's father submitted a complaint to the police regarding the incident.

Following the complaint, a case was registered against five accused involved in the case under sections 354 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 9 read with 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

 

The security footage which is viral on social media purportedly showed the girl standing with the suspected attackers outside the pub where she had met them. The boys had offered to drop her home. Instead, she was assaulted inside a parked car in the city. Her attackers took turns raping her while the others stood guard outside the car.

