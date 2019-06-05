Rajasthan: Dalit minor beaten up by upper caste men for trying to enter temple

In a video, the men could be seen attacking the boy even when he implored them to stop saying that he would never enter the temple.

Pali: A dalit minor boy was allegedly beaten up after tied with a rope by some upper caste men when the former tried to enter a temple in Rajasthan’s Pali district, reported NEWS18.

The incident reportedly happened on June 1. The complaint was registered by victim’s uncle and a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and four arrests have been made by police.

According to police, the victim has been sent to a juvenile home.

After the incident, the police arrested the victim on charges of molestation after a case was lodged against him.

A couple of months ago, a wedding procession were attacked in Rajasthan after some upper caste people were outraged seeing a backward caste man riding a horse.