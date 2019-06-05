Wednesday, Jun 05, 2019 | Last Update : 04:42 PM IST

Rajasthan: Dalit minor beaten up by upper caste men for trying to enter temple

In a video, the men could be seen attacking the boy even when he implored them to stop saying that he would never enter the temple.

 A case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and four arrests have been made by police. (Photo: For representational purpose)

Pali: A dalit minor boy was allegedly beaten up after tied with a rope by some upper caste men when the former tried to enter a temple in Rajasthan’s Pali district, reported NEWS18.

In a video, which went viral, the men could be seen attacking the boy even the boy implored them to stop saying that he would never enter the temple.

The incident reportedly happened on June 1. The complaint was registered by victim’s uncle and a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and four arrests have been made by police.

According to police, the victim has been sent to a juvenile home.

After the incident, the police arrested the victim on charges of molestation after a case was lodged against him.

A couple of months ago, a wedding procession were attacked in Rajasthan after some upper caste people were outraged seeing a backward caste man riding a horse.

