Thursday, Mar 05, 2020 | Last Update : 05:48 PM IST

India, Crime

BMC attaches Nirav Modi properties for tax recovery

PTI
Published : Mar 5, 2020, 3:09 pm IST
Updated : Mar 5, 2020, 3:09 pm IST

A commercial property of Nirav Modi is located at the Peninsula Business Park in Lower Parel area and two commercial ones at Kohinoor City

Nirav Modi (PTI file photo)
 Nirav Modi (PTI file photo)

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has attached three out of four properties here of fugitive diamond businessman Nirav Modi for the recovery of property tax worth Rs 9.5 crore pending against them, a civic official said on Thursday.

Since, the Enforcement Directorate is in the process of auctioning four properties of the businessman, including three commercial and a residential one, the civic body has also written a letter to the agency asking to pay property tax dues as early as possible.

A commercial property of Nirav Modi is located at the Peninsula Business Park in Lower Parel area of Mumbai and two commercial ones are at Kohinoor City in suburban Kurla. Besides, the residential property is located at Kalina, a senior civic official said.

Property tax worth Rs 9.5 crore is outstanding against the four properties, the official said, adding that they have already attached three properties - two commercial and one residential - and the process of attachment of the fourth is in process. He also said that they have pasted the tax notice on the businessman's property in Lower Parel.

The official said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has the first claim on the proceeds from auction of Nirav Modi's properties, and the ED has given a “positive” response to their claim about property tax. The ED earlier registered a money laundering case against Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi for allegedly defrauding the Punjab National Bank of Rs 13,600 crore.

The BMC has decided to seize the movable properties of all defaulters for the recovery of pending property tax, apart from launching an awareness drive last month. It is first targeting commercial properties for the recovery of tax, and will then move to residential and individual properties, the official said.

The civic body can even seize valuables, including air-conditioners, television sets and furniture, from defaulters if they fail to pay their tax dues. Since 2016, the BMC has been disconnecting the water connection of defaulters for three weeks to recover tax dues, besides sealing lifts and entrance of the properties.

Earlier, during the presentation of the budget for FY21, the BMC commissioner said tax worth around Rs 15,000 crore was pending against various properties in the city. In 2019-20, the BMC targeted to collect Rs 5,015.19 crore worth property tax, but till November last year it managed to collect tax worth only Rs 1,387 crore, the official said.

The state government has already announced a property tax waiver for homes measuring less than 500 sq ft. Hence, the property tax revenue is likely to go down.

Tags: nirav modi, bmc
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Latest From India

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (PTI file photo)

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to meet Amit Shah

Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi (PTI file)

Court issues new death warrants to Nirbhaya convicts, to be executed on March 20

Naresh Goyal (PTI file photo)

Money laundering: ED books Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal

A salesman at a chemist shop helps a buyer wear her protective mask, in wake of the deadly novel coronavirus, outside Safdarjung Hospital, in New Delhi. PTI photo

Paytm employee in Gurgaon tests positive for Coronavirus

MOST POPULAR

1

TikTok Developer launches Resso music app first in India

2

OnePlus 8 series may get here faster than you think, mid-April launch expected

3

Coronavirus fears: Work from home, Google's 8,000 staff in Ireland headquarters, Twitter global staff told

4

Xiaomi Note 9, realme 6 launch events cancelled amid Coronavirus scare

5

Self-driving cars may go commercial in China by 2025, as India lags behind

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham