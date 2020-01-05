Sunday, Jan 05, 2020 | Last Update : 01:29 PM IST

NPR update in Bihar to begin on May 15, says Deputy CM Sushil Modi

PTI
Published : Jan 5, 2020, 12:19 pm IST
Updated : Jan 5, 2020, 12:19 pm IST

Bihar senior BJP leader also said administrative and punitive action would be taken against officials if they refuse to carry out the NPR.

The process of preparing NPR began in 2010 during the UPA regime which was completed between April 1 to September 30 that year, Modi said. (Photo: PTI)
Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi has said the updation process of the National Population Register (NPR) will be carried out in the state from May 15 to May 28 this year, notwithstanding the West Bengal and Kerala governments' decision to put the exercise on hold in their respective states.

The Bihar senior BJP leader also said administrative and punitive action would be taken against officials if they refuse to carry out the NPR.

"The NPR process in 2020 will be carried out between April 1 to September 30 in the country. In Bihar it will be done between May 15 and May 28, 2020," Sushil Modi told reporters on Saturday.

The process of preparing NPR began in 2010 during the UPA regime which was completed between April 1 to September 30 that year, he said.

The Centre is "updating" the NPR 2010 in 2020 just before the 2021 census, Bihar Deputy chief minister said.

"NPR and NRC are two different things", he said.

He also dared West Bengal and Kerala Chief Ministers, Mamata Banerjee and P Vijayan respectively not to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the NPR if they can.

"No state including West Bengal, Kerala, Rajasthan can refuse to implement the CAA or NPR as the Centre has the power to bring legislation over citizenship.

Preparing NPR is a statutory provision which no state can refuse to implement," Sushil Modi added.

