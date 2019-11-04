Monday, Nov 04, 2019 | Last Update : 11:39 AM IST

India, Crime

Delhi woman kills 81-yr-old mother with iron rod after quarrel over failed marriage

PTI
Published : Nov 4, 2019, 9:35 am IST
Updated : Nov 4, 2019, 9:35 am IST

A case of murder has been registered and the woman was arrested, police said.

During a quarrel on Saturday over the issue, Neeru Bagga hit her mother with an iron rod and left the house, the official said. (Representational Image)
 During a quarrel on Saturday over the issue, Neeru Bagga hit her mother with an iron rod and left the house, the official said. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A 47-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her mother with an iron rod following a quarrel in west Delhi's Hari Nagar, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, Neeru Bagga, who works as an assistant personnel officer at a power discom, was found in a distraught state and injury on her head at Khazan Basti in Mayapuri on Saturday.

She used to stay with her mother, 81-year-old Santosh Bagga, in Hari Nagar.

Neeru Bagga told the police that her mother used to taunt her often for her separation from her husband and on some occasions even persuaded her to get married again, a senior police official said.

During a quarrel on Saturday over the issue, Neeru Bagga hit her mother with an iron rod and left the house, the official said.

A police official reached the house along with the woman and found the body of her mother lying in a pool of blood with injuries on her body, he said.

A case of murder has been registered and the woman was arrested, police said.

Tags: delhi crime, murder, delhi police
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

The top court had on October 25 reserved verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs before the trust vote moved by the previous H D Kumaraswamy government. (Photo: File)

K'taka Cong urges SC to take on record clip of CM Yeddy in MLAs disqualification case

Launching an attack on Shiv Sena, BJP minister Jay Kumar Rawal on Sunday said that BJP workers and leaders in Dhule are angry at the behaviour of Shiv Sena and that they are ready to fight elections again. (Photo: ANI)

Party workers, leaders angry with Shiv Sena, ready to fight elections again: BJP minister

The NCP did not clear its stand on Sena’s reported offer as it could not take a call alone since it had contested the elections in alliance with Congress. (Photo: File)

Pawar to meet Sonia Gandhi today, expected to discuss Maharashtra situation

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rohit Rajendra Pawar hit out at BJP-Shiv Sena alliance over the delay in government formation saying the

If Balasaheb Thackeray was alive would BJP still be so brave?: NCP's Rohit Pawar

MOST POPULAR

1

Now finance your higher studies abroad with a Loan against Property

2

Major iPhone 12 leak previews Apple’s groundbreaking technology

3

On Diwali, man with Rs 3 in pocket returns Rs 40,000 found at Maharashtra bus stop

4

Apple causes major problems for millions of iPhone owners

5

WhatsApp for iPhones to get awesome new feature and we just can’t wait

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham