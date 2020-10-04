Sunday, Oct 04, 2020 | Last Update : 04:59 PM IST

193rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

6,476,949

5,015

Recovered

5,427,403

2,326

Deaths

100,903

28

Maharashtra1416513111772037480 Andhra Pradesh7067906439935900 Karnataka6206304995069119 Tamil Nadu6088555529389653 Uttar Pradesh4031013468595864 Delhi2827522506135401 West Bengal2603242287555017 Odisha222734190080912 Kerala204242131048772 Telangana1936001634071135 Bihar178882164537888 Assam169985139977655 Gujarat1332191132403417 Rajasthan1288591077181441 Haryana1237821059901307 Madhya Pradesh117588932382207 Punjab107096840253134 Chhatisgarh9856566860777 Jharkhand7770964515661 Jammu and Kashmir69832495571105 Uttarakhand4533233642555 Goa3107125071386 Puducherry2548919781494 Tripura2412717464262 Himachal Pradesh136799526152 Chandigarh112128677145 Manipur9791760263 Arunachal Pradesh8649623014 Nagaland5768469311 Meghalaya5158334343 Sikkim2707199431 Mizoram178612880
  India   Crime  04 Oct 2020  Class 8 student in Odisha commits suicide over online games curbs
India, Crime

Class 8 student in Odisha commits suicide over online games curbs

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAY KUMAR SAHOO
Published : Oct 4, 2020, 11:56 am IST
Updated : Oct 4, 2020, 12:08 pm IST

The boy had spent Rs 91,000 from his father's bank account for playing the game

He spent most of his time playing an online game called ‘Free Fire’ with the mobile (Representational image)
 He spent most of his time playing an online game called ‘Free Fire’ with the mobile (Representational image)

A Class VIII student on Saturday ended his life by hanging himself in Joda town of Odisha’s Keonjhar district after his parents admonished him for spending long hours on online games paying huge sums of money.  According to sources, the parents of the student had given him a mobile phone for online study purposes during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

However he spent most of his time playing an online game called ‘Free Fire’ with the mobile. Few days ago, he lost a total of Rs 96,000 including Rs 61,000 from his father’s account and Rs 35,000 from his mother’s account while playing the game.

 

When father Binod Apat made inquiry in the bank, the bank authorities told him that the amount was deducted from his account due to online games played on his mobile phone.

Enraged over his son’s act, Binod scolded him. Strongly reacting to it, the minor boy hanged himself to death inside a toilet.

The family members rescued the boy and rushed him to the nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

“We had given him a mobile for study purposes, but he used it mostly for playing online games. In the process we lost around Rs 1 lakh from our account. We came to know about it from the bank and asked him about the matter. He got over reactive and ended his life,” said a crestfallen father Binod.

 

An unnatural death case was registered in this connection at the Joda Police Station.

Tags: online games addiction, keonjhar district
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar

Latest From India

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi meet the family members of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who died after being allegedly raped two weeks ago, at Bulgadi village in Hathras. — PTI photo

Priyanka Gandhi lists Hathras victim family's demands

Shiv Sena party supporters shout slogans during a protest against the Uttar Pradesh government over the death of Hathras victim, outside Churchgate Station in Mumbai. — PTI photo

Sena slams Yogi govt, says there is Jungle Raj in UP

Activists of All India Democratic Students Organisation hold a demonstration in Bhopal demanding justice for gangrape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in UP's Hathras. — PTI photo

MP 'gangrape victim' commits suicide as cops refuse to file FIR

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor arrives at the NCB office for questioning in connection with a drug case related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, in Mumbai. — PTI photo

Congress demands SIT probe into ‘defamation of Maharashtra’

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham