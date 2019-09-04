Wednesday, Sep 04, 2019 | Last Update : 02:46 PM IST

India, Crime

19-year-old girl thrashed, paraded by family, relatives in Madhya Pradesh for eloping

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 4, 2019, 11:24 am IST
Updated : Sep 4, 2019, 11:24 am IST

A video of the incident has been doing the rounds on WhatsApp on Wednesday showing male members of the woman’s family punishing her.

In June, in this very district, a young girl and boy from different tribes were tied through separate wooden poles and flogged by the girl's family and villagers for falling in love. (Photo: NDTV | video screengrab)
 In June, in this very district, a young girl and boy from different tribes were tied through separate wooden poles and flogged by the girl's family and villagers for falling in love. (Photo: NDTV | video screengrab)

Bhopal: A 19-year-old tribal woman was thrashed with sticks and paraded by her family for allegedly eloping with a man from a different tribe in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district on Sunday, reported NDTV.

Investigations are underway even though no official complaint has been received. A video of the incident has been doing the rounds on WhatsApp on Wednesday showing male members of the woman’s family punishing her.

The 1 minute 42 seconds long video, shot on a mobile phone possibly by one of the crowd of men harassing her, shows the woman being made to walk down a village road and beaten with sticks while she screams and begs for mercy. Passers-by can be seen ignoring her ordeal and moving on.

The girl is flogging with sticks endlessly as she keeps on walking fast on the road in a bid to save herself from the men beating her.

"We got the video through WhatsApp. Few villagers told us that this video was shot in Temachi village which comes under Ambua police station. We have not received any complaint. Only after statements of the woman and her father are recorded, will the police be able to take any further action in the matter," Vipul Shrivastava, the Superintendent of Police of Alirajpur told NDTV.

In June, in this very district, a young girl and boy from different tribes were tied through separate wooden poles and flogged by the girl's family and villagers for falling in love.

Tags: madhya pradesh, eloping, flogging, bhopal
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

Latest From India

'He was successfully operated on for lipoma on the back of the neck under local anaesthesia. After this minor surgery, he was discharged,' it said, quoting from the hospital's statement. (Photo: File)

Amit Shah undergoes minor surgery for lipoma, discharged: BJP

The video, shared by news agency ANI, showed the 71-year-old leader walking away after talking to media when the aide approached him. Siddaramaiah looked at him and slapped him before pushing him away. (Photo: Screengrab)

Watch: Cong’s Siddaramaiah slaps, pushes aide; video goes viral

Khan, who was admitted to the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Soura, died shortly after midnight on Wednesday, officials said.

Srinagar: Kashmiri youth dies of injuries, restrictions reimposed in parts of J&K

Shivakumar's arrest has drawn condemnation from several Congress and the JD(S) leaders, who alleged political vendetta by the BJP-led government at the Centre. (Photo: File)

Investigating agencies have 'strong evidence' against D K Shivakumar: BJP

MOST POPULAR

1

Delhi slips 6 places in world's most liveable cities ranking due to climate change: Report

2

PM Modi, Putin spend ‘quality time together’ on ship to Russia’s Far East Region

3

Queen Elizabeth II hilariously pranked tourists who didn’t recognise her

4

Here are some reactions after Abhinandan Varthaman trims his gunslinger moustache

5

'If it quacks like a duck': Boisterous poultry land French owner in court

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra bids adieu to her house's Ganpati Bappa on Tuesday after worshipping him for one and half days. The actress enjoyed every moment of Ganesh Visarjan with husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and sister Shamita Shetty. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganpati Bappa Morya: Shilpa Shetty dances during Ganesh Visarjan; see pics

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and others visited Business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's house, Antilia in Mumbai to seek lord Ganesha's blessings. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Aamir, Ranbir-Alia, Madhuri, Katrina & others visit Ambani's Antilia for Ganpati

Last night, Bollywood as well as TV celebrities like Sonu Sood, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Sanjay Dutt and others welcomed Lord Ganesha at home for the 11-day Ganpati festival. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Shilpa, Sonu, Vivek & others bring Ganpati Bappa home

Bollywood divas like Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, Nora Fatehi, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ira Khan and others were spotted in stylish avatar in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dazzling divas: Alia, Shraddha, Tara, Sara & others step out in style

Renowned filmmaker and actor, Mahesh Manjrekar's youngest daughter, Saiee Manjrekar is all set to make a Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in his next, cop-drama, Dabangg 3. So let's read the details about this new girl in B-town here. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Meet Saiee Manjrekar - A love interest of Salman Khan in 'Dabangg 3'

After dazzling at the ramp of LFW 2019, Malaika Arora and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor had left for romantic holidays outside the country. Recently, the couple shared some pictures from the an undisclosed scenic location. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora's lovely romantic vacation pics are too hot to miss

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham