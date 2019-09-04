19-year-old girl thrashed, paraded by family, relatives in Madhya Pradesh for eloping

A video of the incident has been doing the rounds on WhatsApp on Wednesday showing male members of the woman’s family punishing her.

In June, in this very district, a young girl and boy from different tribes were tied through separate wooden poles and flogged by the girl's family and villagers for falling in love.

Bhopal: A 19-year-old tribal woman was thrashed with sticks and paraded by her family for allegedly eloping with a man from a different tribe in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district on Sunday, reported NDTV.

Investigations are underway even though no official complaint has been received. A video of the incident has been doing the rounds on WhatsApp on Wednesday showing male members of the woman’s family punishing her.

The 1 minute 42 seconds long video, shot on a mobile phone possibly by one of the crowd of men harassing her, shows the woman being made to walk down a village road and beaten with sticks while she screams and begs for mercy. Passers-by can be seen ignoring her ordeal and moving on.

The girl is flogging with sticks endlessly as she keeps on walking fast on the road in a bid to save herself from the men beating her.

"We got the video through WhatsApp. Few villagers told us that this video was shot in Temachi village which comes under Ambua police station. We have not received any complaint. Only after statements of the woman and her father are recorded, will the police be able to take any further action in the matter," Vipul Shrivastava, the Superintendent of Police of Alirajpur told NDTV.

In June, in this very district, a young girl and boy from different tribes were tied through separate wooden poles and flogged by the girl's family and villagers for falling in love.