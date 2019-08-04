Sunday, Aug 04, 2019 | Last Update : 12:57 PM IST

Unnao case: CBI conducts raid at Kuldeep Sengar's residence, 15 other locations

ANI
Published : Aug 4, 2019, 12:42 pm IST
Earlier on Saturday, CBI court sent truck driver and cleaner involved to 3 days of CBI remand in connection with July 28 accident.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting search operations in more than 15 locations, including Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar's residence here on Sunday. (Photo: File)
 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting search operations in more than 15 locations, including Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar's residence here on Sunday. (Photo: File)

Unnao: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting search operations in more than 15 locations, including Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar's residence here on Sunday.

The search operations are being carried out in Lucknow, Unnao, Banda and Fatehpur districts by sleuths of the premier investigation agency in connection with the Unnao rape case.

The rape survivor, who was allegedly raped by Sengar at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, was grievously injured after the car she was travelling to Raebareli in was hit by a truck.

The victim and her lawyer sustained severe injuries, while two of her aunts died.

Earlier on Saturday, a special CBI court sent the truck driver and cleaner involved to three days of CBI remand in connection with the July 28 accident.

On August 2, an additional special team of 20 investigating officers were constituted to assist in the probe into the accident.

The Uttar Pradesh Police filed a case of murder against the expelled BJP MLA and nine others in connection with the accident. Probe in the case was transferred to the CBI on Tuesday after which the investigative agency registered a case in connection with the rape survivor's accident in Raebareli.

Sengar is currently lodged in Sitapur district jail.

