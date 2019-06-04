Tuesday, Jun 04, 2019 | Last Update : 11:02 AM IST

India, Crime

Delhi man beaten to death for objecting to urinate in public

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 4, 2019, 9:45 am IST
Updated : Jun 4, 2019, 9:45 am IST

The incident happened on Sunday night when Lilu and his wife were sitting outside their house.

The deceased man has been identified as Lilu. According to police, he was a 'bad character' and had several cases against him. (Representational Image)
New Delhi: A man was bludgeoned to death by two person during a fight after he slapped their father for urinating in front of his house in Delhi’s Govind Puri area, reported IANS.

The deceased man has been identified as Lilu. According to police, he was a “bad character” and had several cases against him.

The incident happened on Sunday night when Lilu and his wife were sitting outside their house.

Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police said, “When a 65-year-old man, who stayed in the neighbouring area, came and urinated on the street, Lilu objected and later slapped the person following an argument. Soon the two sons of the elderly man came to their father's rescue and a fight broke between Lilu and them.”

“One of two brothers then picked up a big cement slab from the street and hit Lilu on the head with it. The accused repeatedly hit Lilu until he become unconscious. The victim was rushed to the AIIMS trauma centre where he was declared brought dead. We have identified the accused person, who also suffered injuries during the fight. We will get them soon. The police have registered a case of murder against accused under IPC section of murder," he added.

