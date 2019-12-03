Tuesday, Dec 03, 2019 | Last Update : 07:01 PM IST

UP couple jump to death after killing sleeping children

THE ASIAN AGE.
Along with the couple, another woman, whose identity is yet to be established, also reportedly jumped from the building.

While the investigation is still going on, the initial reports suggest that the couple allegedly committed suicide and murdered their two kids as they were facing the financial crisis. (Photo: Representational)
Ghaziabad: After killing their children in sleep, a Ghaziabad couple jumped to death from the eighth floor of their building on early Tuesday morning.

Along with the couple, another woman, whose identity is yet to be established, also reportedly jumped from the building in an apartment complex in Indirapuram. While the couple died, her condition is said to be serious.

According to reports, the woman was man's 'second wife', his family, however, has refuted the claim and said she was working for the couple, the India Today reported.

While the investigation is still going on, the initial reports suggest that the couple allegedly committed suicide and murdered their two kids as they were facing the financial crisis.

"After an investigation, it has been discovered that the two women were the wives of the deceased man. When we opened the flat, their two kids were found dead. A suicide note was also found in their flat. The possible reason behind the suicide is a financial crisis," Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sudhir Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
The residents of the apartment told India Today that the family had recently moved into the society.

"The incident occurred at around 5 am-5:15 am. I heard some noise and went out to check and saw that three people were lying on the ground. I immediately called my supervisor and called the police," Ajaz Karim Khan, a guard at the apartment complex told ANI.

The security guards heard a loud thud at 5 am and immediately rushed to the spot. After they found bodies, they informed the police.

A suicide note scribbled on the walls of the children's room was also found.

