Five held for beating to death 40-yr-old man in UP

PTI
Published : Nov 3, 2019, 3:29 pm IST
Updated : Nov 3, 2019, 3:29 pm IST

Qureshi was fleeing from the spot when he was caught by locals who thrashed him to death.

The 40-yr-old man killed his wife Afsari with an axe and also attacked his sister-in-law and mother-in-law. (Photo: Representational)
 The 40-yr-old man killed his wife Afsari with an axe and also attacked his sister-in-law and mother-in-law. (Photo: Representational)

New Delhi: Five people were arrested for allegedly beating to death a 40-year-old man when he was fleeing a village in Fatehpur district after killing his wife with an axe and injuring his in-laws, police said on Sunday.

A purported video of Nisar Qureshi's killing was shared widely on social media, they said. Those arrested were identified as Osama, Abdul Qureishi, Salman, Rafiq and Shahnawaz, police said, adding that they were relatives of Qureshi's wife Afsari (35).

The incident occurred on Wednesday when Qureshi, who was from Chhattisgarh, visited his in-laws' house in Fatehpur, a police official said. He killed his wife Afsari with an axe and also attacked his sister-in-law and mother-in-law.

Qureshi was fleeing from the spot when he was caught by locals who thrashed him to death, the official said.

According to police, Qureshi's brother Ishaq had lodged a complaint against 100-150 people on Friday following which a case was registered. Ishaq had also handed over video of the incident to the police.

A doctor, who had conducted the postmortem, said apart from sustaining injuries to his head and mouth, a number of Qureshi's bones were fractured.

