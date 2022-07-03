Sunday, Jul 03, 2022 | Last Update : 09:11 AM IST

  India   Crime  03 Jul 2022  NIA team visits Amaravati to probe chemist's murder
India, Crime

NIA team visits Amaravati to probe chemist's murder

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Jul 3, 2022, 7:19 am IST
Updated : Jul 3, 2022, 7:19 am IST

The Amravati incident is being equated with the killing of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur on June 28

An accused in Kanhaiya Lal killing case being manhandled by the public as police take him away after he was produced at an NIA court, in Jaipur, Saturday, (PTI)
  An accused in Kanhaiya Lal killing case being manhandled by the public as police take him away after he was produced at an NIA court, in Jaipur, Saturday, (PTI)

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe into the June 21 killing of Amravati medical shop owner Umesh Kolhe over his alleged social media posts in support of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. An NIA team visited the city in eastern Maharashtra on Saturday to probe into the killing of a chemist.

The Amravati incident is being equated with the killing of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur on June 28 by Ghaus Mohammad and Riyaz Jabbar for the former’s social media posts in support of Ms Sharma, who had made comments against Prophet Mohammed.

Mr Kolhe (54) was hacked to death on June 21. An FIR has been lodged at the City Kotwali police station. The incident took place when Mr Kolhe was returning home on a two-wheeler after closing his shop (Amit Medical Shop) while his son Saket (27) and wife Vaishnavi were accompanying him in a different vehicle.

The police confirmed that Mr Kolhe was killed because of his social media posts supporting Ms Sharma. According to the police, Mr Kolhe had allegedly shared a post on some WhatsApp groups in support of Ms Sharma for her comments. He even shared the post in a WhatsApp group in which some Muslims were also members, including his customers.

Amravati police have arrested six people in the case, including Mudassir Ahmed Shaikh Ibrahim (22), Shahrukh Pathan Khan (23), Abdul Taufeeq Tasleem (24) , Shoeb Khan (29), and Ateef Rashid (23).

Mudassir and Shahrukh, who were seen in CCTV footage while conducting recce, were arrested on June 23. Abdul and Shoeb the next day, and Rashid on June 25.

The sixth accused in the case, Yusuf Khan Bahadur Khan (44), a veterinarian who runs a clinic in the city, was arrested on Friday night. According to the police, he instigated the murder by making a post on a WhatsApp group saying Mr Kolhe was circulating posts supporting Ms Sharma. This provoked the accused against Mr Kolhe and they decided to murder him, a police officer said.

Union home minister Amit Shah said that the government has handed over the case of Mr Kolhe to the NIA. "MHA has handed over the investigation of the case relating to the barbaric killing of Shri Umesh Kolhe in Amravati Maharashtra on June 21 to NIA. The conspiracy behind the killing, the involvement of organisations and international linkages would be thoroughly investigated (sic)," said the office of the home minister in a tweet.

Amravati MLA Ravi Rana said he and his wife, MP Navneet Rana, had informed the Union home ministry regarding this case and demanded a probe by the CBI and NIA. He also alleged that the previous MVA government wanted to suppress the case.

 

Tags: national investigation agency (nia), nupur sharma, udaipur violence, amravati murder
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur (DC)

Congress inaction led to Udaipur murder: Anurag Thakur

Prime Minister Narendra Mod with BJP president J.P Nadda and Union minister Piyush Goyal during the BJP's national executive meeting in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Deepak Deshpande/DC)

Modi anguished over Opposition protests to all welfare schemes

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana addresses the Indian diaspora at an event organised by the Association of Indo Americans, in San Francisco, USA, Saturday (PTI Photo)

Non-inclusivity is an invitation to disaster, says CJI Ramana

Amarinder Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Capt Amarinder Singh to merge party with BJP, claims saffron party leader

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham