Friday, Jul 03, 2020 | Last Update : 03:08 PM IST

101st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

628,205

1,037

Recovered

380,374

472

Deaths

18,241

16

Maharashtra1866261011728178 Tamil Nadu98392560211321 Delhi92175630072864 Gujarat33999246011887 Uttar Pradesh2482517221735 West Bengal1981913037699 Rajasthan1878515043435 Telangana185709069275 Karnataka180168336272 Andhra Pradesh169347632206 Haryana1550911019251 Madhya Pradesh1410610815589 Bihar10914799478 Assam8956583212 Jammu and Kashmir76954856105 Odisha7316535333 Punjab56683989149 Kerala4594243626 Uttarakhand2791190937 Chhatisgarh2339193713 Jharkhand2339160512 Tripura140110931 Manipur12605790 Goa11984783 Himachal Pradesh9796179 Puducherry73930112 Nagaland5351820 Chandigarh4463676 Arunachal Pradesh182601 Mizoram1601230 Sikkim88490 Meghalaya50421
  India   Crime  03 Jul 2020  India entitled to compensation in Italian marines case, rules international tribunal
India, Crime

India entitled to compensation in Italian marines case, rules international tribunal

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : Jul 3, 2020, 1:37 pm IST
Updated : Jul 3, 2020, 1:37 pm IST

Tribunal decided that India is entitled to payment of compensation in connection with victims’ loss of life and material damage to property

Photo of the two Italian marines, Sergeant Major Salvatore Girone (L) and Chief Master Sergeant Massimiliano Latorre (R), accused of killing two Indian fishermen in 2012. (AP Photo)
  Photo of the two Italian marines, Sergeant Major Salvatore Girone (L) and Chief Master Sergeant Massimiliano Latorre (R), accused of killing two Indian fishermen in 2012. (AP Photo)

New Delhi: More than eight years after two Italian marines on board a ship had allegedly fired at and killed two Indian fishermen off the coast of Kerala on February 15, 2012, an international Arbitral Tribunal has held that the actions of the Italian military officers and their country Italy breached India’s freedom of navigation under international laws.

However, the Tribunal ruled that Indian courts cannot judge the marines as they enjoy immunity as State officials. The Tribunal decided that India is entitled to payment of compensation in connection with the victims’ loss of life, physical harm and material damage to property and rejected Italy’s claim to compensation for the detention of the Marines. In its reaction, India said it “has taken note of the Award and will be in touch with relevant entities on the matter”.

 

The Tribunal also held that the Parties to the case can consult with each other to reach an agreement on the amount of compensation due to India and also noted the “commitment expressed by Italy to resume its criminal investigation into the events of 15 February 2012”. The Arbitral Tribunal had been constituted under UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) on June 26, 2015.

The two Italian marines--Latorre Massimiliano and Salvatore Girone -- on board a ship named Enrica Lexie, had been arrested by Indian authorities for allegedly killing two Indian fishermen off the coast of Kerala in 2012.

Italy had claimed the ship was in international waters and that only the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) should apply following which moved the international tribunal. According to news agency reports of the time, while Latorre returned to Italy in September 2014 following an order of the Supreme Court issued on health grounds, Girone was allowed to go back to Italy in May, 2016.

In a statement, the MEA said, “The Arbitral Tribunal constituted under Annex VII of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) on 26 June 2015 on the request of Italy in respect of a dispute concerning the incident of 15 February 2012 involving Italian tanker “Enrica Lexie” and Indian fishing vessel “St. Antony” has transmitted its award. ... The Tribunal upheld the conduct of the Indian authorities with respect to the incident under the provisions of the UNCLOS. It held that the actions of the Italian military officers and, consequently, Italy breached India’s freedom of navigation under UNCLOS Article 87(1)(a) and 90.”

The MEA added, “The Tribunal observed that India and Italy had concurrent jurisdiction over the incident and a valid legal basis to institute criminal proceedings against the Marines. The Tribunal rejected Italy’s claim to compensation for the detention of the Marines. However, it found that the immunities enjoyed by the Marines as State officials operate as an exception to the jurisdiction of the Indian courts and, hence, preclude them to judge the Marines.”

New Delhi further said, “The Tribunal decided that India is entitled to payment of compensation in connection with loss of life, physical harm, material damage to property and moral harm suffered by the captain and other crew members of “St. Antony". 

The Tribunal also held that the Parties are invited to consult with each other with a view to reaching agreement on the amount of compensation due to India. The Tribunal also decided that it shall retain jurisdiction should either Party or both Parties wish to apply for a ruling from the Arbitral Tribunal in respect of the quantification of compensation due to India.”

India-Italy diplomatic ties had taken a severe hit after that incident in 2012. But three years ago, both nations had decided that ties would not be held hostage to this tragic episode.

Tags: italian marines, indian fishermen, kerala, international arbitral tribunal, italian military, india, freedom of navigation, international laws
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Indian Border Security Force soldiers walk with their belongings for night duty near the India-Pakistan international border. (Photo: File/AP)

India protests against Pakistan's unprovoked ceasefire violations along LoC, IB

The editorial expressed concern over the rising tension on the borders with Pakistan and China.

Sena targets Centre over Kashmir, claims demonetisation and abrogation of Article 370 didn't curb terror

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia at Raj Bhavan to attend swearing-in ceremony in Bhopal. PTI photo

Digvijaya roars back at Scindia's Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai remark

Representational image. (PTI)

ICMR issues revised guidelines on home quarantine; asymptomatic patients included

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

2

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

3

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

4

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

5

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham