Tribal woman gangraped in moving truck in Madhya Pradesh

FIR was registered and all the accused have been arrested, said police.

The woman was returning home with her husband late on Monday night when the inicident happened. (Photo: Representational)

Bhopal: A tribal woman was allegedly gangraped in a moving truck by three men in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal late on Monday, Hindustan Times said.

On Tuesday, First Information Report (FIR) was registered and all the accused have been arrested, said police. The accused has been identified as a resident of Kolukhedi area in Bhopal.

According to police, the woman was returning home with her husband late on Monday night when the inicident happened. To reach their village in Sehore district, the couple took a lift in a truck in Khajuri area, Khajuri police station in-charge Upendra Bhati said.

“The truck was being driven by Shubham. The other two accused Bittu and Akash were also present in the truck. When they started sexually harassing the woman and her husband objected the accused stopped the truck and threw him out of the truck. Later, they raped the woman and dropped her in Bairagarh area of Bhopal,” Bhati said.

After woman reached her home she registered a complaint with the police on Tuesday morning.

“The woman’s husband took the help of the police to search for his wife. When he didn’t find her, he returned home where he found his wife injured and badly. Later, a formal FIR was lodged,” he added.