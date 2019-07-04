Wednesday, Jul 03, 2019 | Last Update : 09:20 PM IST

Local police, wife behind my death: Andhra Home Guard says in suicide video

Prakash and his wife weren't on good terms for a long time.

Visakhapatnam: A Police Home Guard Prakash allegedly committed suicide by consuming pesticide here on Wednesday.

Alleging that the local police is the reason behind his death, Prakash in his suicide video said, "Recently I was beaten up by my wife and I have lodged a complaint against her with a medical certificate at the PM Palem police station. The police didn't take any action."

He further alleged that when a complaint was filed against him by his wife, he was suspended from duty and now, the same police is ignoring his complaint.

Reportedly, Prakash and his wife weren't on good terms for a long time. A while ago, his wife filed a complaint against him under Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Though she went to court, the case was later withdrawn in the Lok Adalat.

