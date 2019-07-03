Wednesday, Jul 03, 2019 | Last Update : 10:39 AM IST

India, Crime

19-year-old woman’s body found stuck between high-rise buildings at 120 feet in Noida

PTI
Published : Jul 3, 2019, 9:50 am IST
Updated : Jul 3, 2019, 9:50 am IST

The body was disfigured, swollen and bore injury marks, the official said.

Officials from the local police station said so far it could not be ascertained how the body ended up being there and a probe is on. (Photo: Twitter/ @noidapolice)
 Officials from the local police station said so far it could not be ascertained how the body ended up being there and a probe is on. (Photo: Twitter/ @noidapolice)

Noida: The body of a 19-year-old woman was Tuesday found stuck 120 feet above the ground in a 1.5-foot space between two high-rise residential buildings in Noida in a suspected murder case, officials said.

The incident was reported in the morning from Amrapali Silicon society in Noida Sector 76, following which a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was deployed to bring down the body, they said.

The woman, a native of Katihar district in Bihar and worked as a domestic help in a married couple's house in the same society, had gone missing since June 28, a police official said.

"The couple had gone to Gurgaon, Haryana for some personal work where they came to know about the incident this morning when locals reported it to police after stench emanated from the body. They came back and identified the body," he said.

The body was disfigured, swollen and bore injury marks, the official said.

NDRF official Jeetendra Kumar Yadav, who led the 35-member team that brought the body down, said the operation began at 12.35 pm and ended at 2.55 pm.

"Using rope skills, the NDRF personnel had suspended themselves from the terrace of the 16-storey building to reach the body. The body was badly stuck in the 1.5-foot space between the C and D blocks of the building. We then used machines to cut the wall slightly and brought down the body from 120 feet height," Yadav told PTI.

Officials from the local police station said so far it could not be ascertained how the body ended up being there and a probe is on.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem after which a probe would be conducted," Ajay Kumar Aggarwal said.

Tags: body, woman, dead, ndrf, building, noida
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Noida

Latest From India

Also, tides are a common phenomenon in Mumbai and occur twice a day. (Photo: File)

High tide expected in Mumbai at noon, likely to aggravate waterlogging woes

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Ahmedabad on Wednesday to inaugurate a number of new projects. (Photo: File)

Amit Shah to visit Ahmedabad today, will inaugurate projects

The first Parliamentary Session of the 17th Lok Sabha which commenced on June 17 will culminate on July 26. (Photo: ANI)

MPs from Congress, SP give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha

A mob also damaged windowpanes of some cars parked in the streets. (Photo: PTI)

7-yr-old raped in Jaipur, internet suspended after violent protests

MOST POPULAR

1

CIA scientist believed alien autopsy footage was real

2

Design of one of 2019’s most hotly anticipated smartphones surfaces

3

Turkey's First Lady faces criticism for carrying USD 50,000 handbag: report

4

Judgmentall Hai Kya trailer: Kangana, Rajkummar's quirky murder mystery is intriguing

5

Watch: Samsung confirms Galaxy Note 10 August 7 launch

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Monday, Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra launched their upcoming film Jabariya Jodi's trailer. The actor were looking amazing together as their outfit had a 'desi' touch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Jabariya Jodi trailer launch: Sidharth-Parineeti shine in 'desi' avatar

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra and others set monsoon fashion goals for their fans. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Monsoon fashion: Hrithik, Kangana, Deepika & others step out in style; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham