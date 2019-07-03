19-year-old woman’s body found stuck between high-rise buildings at 120 feet in Noida

The body was disfigured, swollen and bore injury marks, the official said.

Noida: The body of a 19-year-old woman was Tuesday found stuck 120 feet above the ground in a 1.5-foot space between two high-rise residential buildings in Noida in a suspected murder case, officials said.

The incident was reported in the morning from Amrapali Silicon society in Noida Sector 76, following which a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was deployed to bring down the body, they said.

The woman, a native of Katihar district in Bihar and worked as a domestic help in a married couple's house in the same society, had gone missing since June 28, a police official said.

"The couple had gone to Gurgaon, Haryana for some personal work where they came to know about the incident this morning when locals reported it to police after stench emanated from the body. They came back and identified the body," he said.

The body was disfigured, swollen and bore injury marks, the official said.

NDRF official Jeetendra Kumar Yadav, who led the 35-member team that brought the body down, said the operation began at 12.35 pm and ended at 2.55 pm.

"Using rope skills, the NDRF personnel had suspended themselves from the terrace of the 16-storey building to reach the body. The body was badly stuck in the 1.5-foot space between the C and D blocks of the building. We then used machines to cut the wall slightly and brought down the body from 120 feet height," Yadav told PTI.

Officials from the local police station said so far it could not be ascertained how the body ended up being there and a probe is on.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem after which a probe would be conducted," Ajay Kumar Aggarwal said.