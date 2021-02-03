Wednesday, Feb 03, 2021 | Last Update : 07:55 AM IST

  India   Crime  03 Feb 2021  Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB arrests assistant film director
India, Crime

Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB arrests assistant film director

PTI
Published : Feb 3, 2021, 7:37 am IST
Updated : Feb 3, 2021, 7:37 am IST

The name of Pawar, who was a friend of the late actor, had cropped up during interrogation of other accused arrested earlier in the case

The Central Bureau of Investigation is probing Rajput's death while the NCB is investigating the drugs angle related to the case. (PTI)
 The Central Bureau of Investigation is probing Rajput's death while the NCB is investigating the drugs angle related to the case. (PTI)

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday evening arrested assistant film director Rishikesh Pawar in connection with a drugs case linked to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, an official said.

Pawar was detained by the NCB in the morning and he was arrested following questioning, the official said.

 

The name of Pawar, who was a friend of the late actor, had cropped up during interrogation of other accused arrested earlier in the case, said Sameer Wankhede, zonal director of the central agency.

The NCB had earlier raided Pawar's residence and seized some gadgets.

Rajput was found hanging at his flat in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing Rajput's death while the NCB is investigating the drugs angle related to the case.

The NCB is also probing the alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus and had conducted multiple raids over the last few months. The central anti-drugs agency had also arrested a number of drug peddlers.

 

Tags: bollywood sushant singh rajput, assistant film director rishikesh pawar, ncb arrests rishikesh pawar, bollywood-drugs nexus

Latest From India

Union Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai (Image source: ANI)

Citizenship (Amendment) Act rules are under preparation: MHA tells Lok Sabha

Mandeep Punia , Freelance journalist (Image source: Facebook)

Farmers' protest: Delhi court grants bail to journalist Mandeep Punia

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image source:PTI)

Trade unions call for nationwide protest on Wed against privatisation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Image source: PTI)

Budget 2021: India opens purse strings

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham