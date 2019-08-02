Modern-day Mahabharat: UP man bets wife in gamble, lets his friends rape her twice

After the incident, the survivor went to court when police refused to take action on her complaint.

A man from Uttar Pradesh, who was addicted to gambling and alcohol, bet his wife after running out of money and allowed a friend and relative to gangrape her after losing his stake, reported news agency IANS. (Representational Image)

Jaunpur: A man from Uttar Pradesh, who was addicted to gambling and alcohol, bet his wife after running out of money and allowed a friend and relative to gangrape her after losing his stake, reported news agency IANS.

After the incident, the survivor went to court when police refused to take action on her complaint. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered in Jaffarabad police station in Jaunpur district after a court order. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district.

The survivor claimed that her husband was an alcoholic and had put her as a gambling stake.

As per reports, the victim’s husband's friend Arun and relative Anil often used to visit their house to drink and gamble. The man let the two gangrape his wife after he lost to them.

After the incident, the survivor went to her maternal uncle's house. Her husband followed her there, and asked to be forgiven, saying it was a mistake.

After he apologised, the woman went back with her husband in his car. On their way back, her husband stopped the car and allowed his friends to gangrape her once again.

When the woman complained to the police, they refused to file a complaint, following which the survivor went to court. The court then ordered police to register a case of gangrape.