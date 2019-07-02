Tuesday, Jul 02, 2019 | Last Update : 04:32 PM IST

India, Crime

Amit Shah to launch BJP membership drive in Telangana on July 6

PTI
Published : Jul 2, 2019, 4:07 pm IST
Updated : Jul 2, 2019, 4:07 pm IST

Telangana is one of the states under the BJP's focus for its growth plans.

Shah hill also hold a meeting with the state unit leaders to strategise the saffron party's ambitious growth plans in the state. (Photo: File)
 Shah hill also hold a meeting with the state unit leaders to strategise the saffron party's ambitious growth plans in the state. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Amit Shah will launch the BJP's membership drive in Telangana on July 6, the birth anniversary of party ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee, and hold a meeting with the state unit leaders to strategize the saffron party's ambitious growth plans in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to launch the membership drive in his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi the same day.

"He (Shah) will launch (membership drive) in Telangana," state BJP chief K Laxman told PTI here Tuesday, adding Telangana is one of the states under the BJP's focus for its growth plans.

The next Assembly polls in Telangana would be held in 2023 and the party would like to set the ball rolling vis-a-vis its plans to achieve the goal, party sources said.

Laxman, who met BJP president and Union Home Minister Shah in Delhi two days ago, said Telangana unit has been asked to go all out in its fight against the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government in the state.

"He (Shah) has advised us to take on TRS very seriously, fight it out, particularly corruption and family rule," he said, adding Shah has promised that at least two Union ministers would visit the state every month.

Laxman further said Shah would attend a meeting of senior leaders in the state on July 6 and discuss ways to strengthen the party.

In the Assembly polls held in December last year, the BJP could win only one of the 119 seats, but made impressive gains in the Lok Sabha polls, bagging four of the 17 constituencies.

Tags: amit shah, bjp, k laxman
Location: India, Telangana

Latest From India

‘Gujaratis, Rajasthanis, Biharis, Jharkhandis, Bengalis, Gorkhas, Bodos, Dimasas, Karbis, Garos etc. have been regarded as outsiders by the government of Nagaland, which is racial discrimination,’ the petitioner contended. (Photo: File | Representational)

SC dismisses plea seeking withdrawal of Inner Line Permit in Nagaland

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said judicious use of pesticide and chemical fertiliser does not lead to any harmful effects and work on soil health cards was being done in mission mode under directions of PM Modi. (Photo: ANI)

No evidence of fertilizer use causing cancer: Tomar

The Indore legislator and son of senior party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya was arrested and later sent to judicial custody for thrashing the municipal officer. (Photo: ANI)

PM's Comment on Aakash Vijayvargiya is just ‘eyewash’: Congress

'For a Gandhian like me, joining hands with those who have inherited Godse's legacy is absolutely impossible,' said Shashidhar Reddy, also a former vice-chairman of NDMA. (Photo: File)

T'gana Cong leader Shashidhar Reddy rubbishes reports of him joining BJP

MOST POPULAR

1

Man declared dead by hospital, 'wakes up' just before burial

2

Hyderabad airport launches Face Recognition system for entry

3

Total solar eclipse today across 11,000 km stretch over South Pacific, Chile, Argentina

4

Amarnath yatra: Food, shelter, medical aid for pilgrims

5

Totally strange Samsung Galaxy Roll is the best smartphone we have seen yet

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Monday, Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra launched their upcoming film Jabariya Jodi's trailer. The actor were looking amazing together as their outfit had a 'desi' touch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Jabariya Jodi trailer launch: Sidharth-Parineeti shine in 'desi' avatar

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra and others set monsoon fashion goals for their fans. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Monsoon fashion: Hrithik, Kangana, Deepika & others step out in style; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham