2 men rape 12-yr-old girl, smash her head with stones in MP

'Both accused met the girl and her aunt in the temple. The men took the girl to an isolated area, raped her, before smashing her head with stones,' police added. (Representational image)

Bhopal: In Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, a 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by two men on Tuesday, reported NDTV.

The police suspect that the girl’s aunt knew the accused and was involved in the crime.

According to police, the incident took place in the evening when the girl with her 16-year-old aunt was visiting a temple in Manubhavan Tekri.

“Both accused met the girl and her aunt in the temple. The men took the girl to an isolated area, raped her, before smashing her head with stones,” police added.

The next day, her family filed a complaint and both the men were arrested along with the aunt. The men lived in the same neighbourhood as the girl.

The police are waiting for a forensic report to find out how many people were involved in the crime.

Several incidents of rape have been reported in Madhya Pradesh. As per government records, the state reported highest number of rape cases in both 2016 and 2017.