Monday, Jan 02, 2023 | Last Update : 02:05 PM IST

  India   Crime  02 Jan 2023  Child killed, 4 injured in explosion in J-K's Rajouri
India, Crime

Child killed, 4 injured in explosion in J-K's Rajouri

PTI
Published : Jan 2, 2023, 12:21 pm IST
Updated : Jan 2, 2023, 12:21 pm IST

On Sunday evening, suspected terrorists opened fire on three houses in the area in Rajouri district killing four civilians and injuring six

Visual from the explosion spot (ANI)
 Visual from the explosion spot (ANI)

Rajouri/Jammu: A child was killed and four others injured in an IED explosion on Monday near the house of one of the victims of the suspected terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Dangri village, officials said.

On Sunday evening, suspected terrorists opened fire on three houses in the area in Rajouri district killing four civilians and injuring six, according to officials .

"The (improvised explosive device) blast has taken place near the house of the first firing incident. Five people were injured. One child succumbed to injuries and another is critical," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu, Mukesh Singh said.

The injured have been take to a hospital, he said, adding that another suspected IED has been spotted.

There were several people, including the kin of the Sunday attack's victim, in the house when blast took place between 9 to 9.30 am, eyewitnesses said.

"I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack in Rajouri. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families", Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said in tweet.

Tags: ied explosion, rajouri explosion, jammu kashmir explosion, child killed
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir

Latest From India

Justice B V Nagarathna (Image credit: Twitter/@LiveLawIndia)

Demonetisation had to be done through legislation: Justice Nagarathna

Supreme Court (PTI)

Supreme Court upholds Centre's 2016 decision on demonetisation

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC to pronounce verdict on pleas against demonetisation on Monday

India and Pakistan on Sunday exchanged the customary lists of nuclear installations and prisoners on New Year's day. (Representational image: PTI)

India and Pakistan exchange list of nuclear installations and prisoners

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2023 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham