Thursday, Oct 01, 2020 | Last Update : 06:36 PM IST

189th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

6,143,019

69,668

Recovered

5,098,573

85,194

Deaths

96,351

775

Maharashtra1351153104994735751 Andhra Pradesh6811616123005745 Tamil Nadu5863975307089383 Karnataka5824584697508641 Uttar Pradesh3908753312705652 Delhi2730982407035272 West Bengal2505802198444837 Odisha212609177585866 Telangana1872111564311107 Kerala179923121264698 Bihar178882164537888 Assam169985139977655 Gujarat1332191132403417 Rajasthan1288591077181441 Haryana1237821059901307 Madhya Pradesh117588932382207 Punjab107096840253134 Chhatisgarh9856566860777 Jharkhand7770964515661 Jammu and Kashmir69832495571105 Uttarakhand4533233642555 Goa3107125071386 Puducherry2548919781494 Tripura2412717464262 Himachal Pradesh136799526152 Chandigarh112128677145 Manipur9791760263 Arunachal Pradesh8649623014 Nagaland5768469311 Meghalaya5158334343 Sikkim2707199431 Mizoram178612880
  India   Crime  01 Oct 2020  Hathras woman was not raped, confirms forensic report
India, Crime

Hathras woman was not raped, confirms forensic report

PTI
Published : Oct 1, 2020, 5:15 pm IST
Updated : Oct 1, 2020, 5:15 pm IST

"For disturbing social harmony and create caste violence, some persons wrongly presented facts"

Police personnel stand guard at the entrance of Bulgadi village where the family of 19-year-old Dalit woman who was tortured two weeks ago resides, in Hathras district. — PTI photo
 Police personnel stand guard at the entrance of Bulgadi village where the family of 19-year-old Dalit woman who was tortured two weeks ago resides, in Hathras district. — PTI photo

Lucknow: senior Uttar Pradesh police officer said on Thursday said the forensic report has revealed that the 19-year-old Hathras woman who succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi hospital was not raped.

Citing a forensic science laboratory (FSL) report, ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said the cause of her death is an injury on the neck and trauma resulting due to it.

 

"The report of the FSL has also come. It says clearly that samples did not have sperm. It makes clear that there was not rape or gang rape," Kumar said.

"Even the woman in her statement to police did not mention about rape but talked about 'marpeet' (beating) only, he said.

"For disturbing social harmony and create caste violence, some persons wrongly presented facts," the UP police officer said.

"Police took immediate action in the case and now we will identify those who tried to disturb social harmony and create caste violence," the ADG added, stressing that people "distorted facts" in the media.

Tags: hathras gangrape, central forensic science laboratory
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

