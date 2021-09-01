Wednesday, Sep 01, 2021 | Last Update : 02:43 PM IST

  India   Crime  01 Sep 2021  ED conducts raids across 10 locations in Kolkata in connection with fake vaccine case
India, Crime

ED conducts raids across 10 locations in Kolkata in connection with fake vaccine case

ANI
Published : Sep 1, 2021, 12:26 pm IST
Updated : Sep 1, 2021, 12:26 pm IST

An SIT was formed on June 25 to investigate the matter just days after TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty was allegedly given fake vaccination

Officials carried out the raids at different locations in Kolkata. (ANI)
 Officials carried out the raids at different locations in Kolkata. (ANI)

Kolkata: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted raids across 10 locations in Kolkata in connection with the fake vaccine case.

Officials carried out the raids at different locations in Kolkata. The officials also confirmed the raids.

 

Earlier, Debanjan Deb who was impersonating as an IAS officer was arrested by Kolkata Police for conducting fake vaccination drive.

On July 3, the office of Debanjan Deb was raided by the Detective Department of the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

According to the Kolkata Police, voluminous material, such as attendance registers, visitor slips, applications for jobs, fake tender documents and several others were seized.

Prior to this, an SIT was formed on June 25 by the police to investigate the matter just days after TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty was allegedly given fake vaccination at such a camp. Deb was subsequently arrested based on Chakraborty's complaint.

 

On June 26, the West Bengal government had formed a four-member expert committee to examine the effect of the fake COVID-19 vaccination in Kolkata and also take corrective actions.

Further probe in the matter is underway.

Tags: fake vaccine, ed enforcement directorate, ed raids, tmc mp mimi chakraborty
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

