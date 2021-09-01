Wednesday, Sep 01, 2021 | Last Update : 09:05 AM IST

13-yr-old Dalit girl from Delhi raped, killed in Gurgaon

Published : Sep 1, 2021
Updated : Sep 1, 2021, 7:34 am IST

On August 23 around 3 pm, the father was informed by his landlord that his daughter has died

Police shifted the body of the girl to Babu Jagjivan Ram hospital in Jahangirpuri.
 Police shifted the body of the girl to Babu Jagjivan Ram hospital in Jahangirpuri. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A 13-year-old Dalit girl from north Delhi’s Narela area was allegedly raped and killed in Haryana’s Gurgaon area, officials said on Tuesday.

After the incident, her body was taken to Narela area for cremation, however, her father made a PCR call when he got suspicious.

 

According to the FIR, the father of the victim said, “On July 17, my landlord’s wife said that her sister-in-law gave birth to a child and she was taking my daughter along with her to her brother’s home in Gurgaon. She also said that my daughter would stay there and can play with the daughter of her brother.”

On August 23 around 3 pm, the father was informed by his landlord that his daughter has died. Around 7 pm, they took the body of the victim in a private ambulance to his residence for the cremation, the FIR said.

When the father got suspicious, he made a PCR call and Narela police station staff reached the spot. Police shifted the body of the girl to Babu Jagjivan Ram hospital in Jahangirpuri, it stated.

 

The father alleged in the FIR that landlord’s brother Praveen Verma, along with others, has killed his daughter.

The Gurgaon Police has registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and SC/ST Act, they said, adding that Verma has been arrested.

Police got the post-mortem report where the sexual assault was confirmed and added further sections in the FIR, they said.

Earlier this month, a nine-year-old Dalit girl was alleged rape and killed in Delhi Cantt area.

The girl died under suspicious circumstances even as her parents alleged that she was raped and forcibly cremated by a crematorium’s priest in southwest Delhi’s Old Nangal village.

 

The girl lived with her parents in a rented house in front of the crematorium. Around 5.30 pm on August 1, she went to get water from a cooler at the crematorium.

Around 6 pm, the crematorium’s priest Radhey Shyam and two-three others called the girl’s mother to the spot. Showing the girl’s body to her mother, they claimed that she got electrocuted while getting water from the cooler.

There were burn marks between her left wrist and elbow, and her lips were also blue.

The priest and the others dissuaded her mother from making a PCR call, saying police will make a case out of it and during post-mortem, doctors will steal the girl's organs, so it was better to cremate her.

 

Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

