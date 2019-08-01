3-yr-old girl gangraped, beheaded by two men in MP's Jamshedpur

Police recovered the torso of the girl from Jamshedpur's Telco police station area Tuesday night, they said.

Sniffer dogs were pressed into service to locate the head of the girl, Superintendent of Police (Railway) Ehtesham Waquarib said. (Representational Image)

Jamshedpur: A three-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped and beheaded by two men after kidnapping her from a platform of the Tatanagar railway station in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur city, police said on Wednesday.

Police recovered the torso of the girl from Jamshedpur's Telco police station area Tuesday night, they said.

Three persons, including the two main accused, were arrested in this connection, police said.

Sniffer dogs were pressed into service to locate the head of the girl, Superintendent of Police (Railway) Ehtesham Waquarib said.

The incident had occurred on July 26, police said.