Doctor found dead in her apartment in Delhi

New Delhi: A 25-year-old doctor was allegedly murdered and her dead body was recovered from her rented house in Ranjeet Nagar area, the police said on Wednesday.

The deceased identified as Dr Garima Mishra hailed from Gorakhpur and was residing on the third floor of the building sharing flats with two other doctors, they, however, lived in a separate room.

The police is interrogating one of them while searching for the whereabouts of the other who went missing since the incident occurred.

The incident came to light when Garima’s cousin informed the landlord that her room is locked from outside, who in turn informed the police, who broke the lock to find the slit throat body of the slain doctor lying in a pool of blood.

Family members of the slain doctor revealed that she had to visit her hometown soon and the tickets were already booked. When she did not pick up her call for long, her cousin was sent to enquire about her.

The police have registered a murder case under relevant sections of the law and further investigation in the matter is underway.