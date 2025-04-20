CPI(M) blames TMC, RSS of masterminding communal riots during anti-Waqf law agitation in Murshidabad

Mr Salim made the serious charges at a huge party rally in Brigade Parade ground. This was also the first major gathering of the Left party in the city after the last year's Lok Sabha polls. He said, “After unleashing anarchy for the last three decades and the mass killings in Gujarat, RSS is building it's home in our state with the blessings of chief minister Mamata Banerjee and destroying people's homes. Neither the ruling Trinamul Congress and the state government has the power to stop these rioters.”

Claiming a change in public mood against Ms Banerjee a year before the polls, Mr Salim told his party workers, “The red flags have to be made strong for this. The rods have to be made thick. Only then, we can repeat the words of Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee (late CM) that those who would come here to orchestrate riots would be left with smashed heads. The present CM however doesn't dare to do this.”

The former Left MP also pointed out, “Once Jyoti Basu was asked about the purpose behind riots. He replied that riots happen when government wants it. So from Dhulagarh to Asansol, wherever it happened, there was a wish from the CM because she is the Durga of RSS. We can't allow Murshidabad to become a killing field of the minorities. We will fight till the last drop of blood against the rioters.”

He added, “We want a judicial probe into the Murshidabad violence for the truth to come to light. The TMC and BJP are engaged in competitive communalism, which is nothing but a desperate ploy to shift focus from real issues affecting the common people. The law was amended nationwide triggering nationwide protests. But violence didn't take place anywhere except Murshidabad.”