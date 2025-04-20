Congres Sees BJP Wriggle out after MPs Lash Out at SC

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday accused the BJP of “political hypocrisy” after it distanced itself from controversial remarks by party MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma targeting the Supreme Court and Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna.Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh dismissed BJP president J.P. Nadda’s clarification as mere “damage control,” charging that the party routinely enables “repeat offenders” to attack institutions and communities. “Their silence on similar barbs by senior leaders exposes their double standards,” Ramesh posted on X.

Party spokesperson Pawan Khera branded Dubey’s comments a “direct attack on the Constitution,” calling for more than dissociation and warning of a broader pattern aimed at undermining judicial independence in the wake of rulings on electoral bonds and the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring accused the BJP high command of orchestrating the remarks, while opposition voices also mobilized: AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj urged suo moto contempt proceedings, and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi cautioned that such assaults threaten India’s democratic framework.



