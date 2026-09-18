CM Majhi Pitches Odisha As Semiconductor Hub, Cites Rs 10,899-cr Pipeline

New Delhi/ Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday pitched the State as an emerging semiconductor manufacturing hub, highlighting investments of Rs 10,899 crore in five semiconductor projects and asserting that Odisha was building a complete ecosystem spanning chip manufacturing, advanced packaging, materials, skills and research.

Addressing SEMICON India 2026 at Yashobhoomi here, Mr Majhi said Odisha had secured two of the 12 projects approved under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), with the approved projects nationally representing investments of more than Rs 1.64 lakh crore.

The five semiconductor projects approved by Odisha, he said, would generate more than 4,500 direct jobs and over 16,000 indirect employment opportunities. The projects cover Silicon Carbide (SiC) semiconductors, advanced packaging, glass-substrate packaging, memory-module assembly and power electronics, with applications in electric vehicles, railways, defence and energy.

Mr Majhi said SiCSem Pvt Ltd was setting up what he described as India’s first integrated SiC semiconductor fabrication and packaging facility, while Heterogeneous Integration Packaging Solutions (HIPS/3DGS) was establishing an advanced glass-substrate packaging facility aimed at emerging applications such as artificial intelligence and high-performance computing.

Odisha has also attracted investments from RIR Power Electronics, Sancode Technologies and ASP Semicon in SiC power devices, advanced packaging and memory-module OSAT operations.

The Chief Minister said RIR Power Electronics had completed installation of SiC epitaxial wafer manufacturing reactors at its Bhubaneswar facility and was expected to commence commercial production soon.

He said the State was also pursuing a further investment pipeline, including discussions to translate the Intel-3DGS MoU into a large-scale advanced glass-substrate and packaging project. Talks were also underway with Sancode Technologies for a second-phase advanced packaging facility, while SiCSem was exploring a combined SiC and gallium nitride (GaN) fabrication and packaging facility.

Mr Majhi said Odisha had also approved a Rs 452-crore National Industry Co-Development Hub on Integrated Power Electronics at IIT Bhubaneswar, jointly funded by the Centre, State government, Anusandhan National Research Foundation and industry partners.

Referring to the Centre’s Semicon 2.0 initiative, he said Odisha was among the first States to align its semiconductor policy with the new programme. The State, he said, would provide an additional 25 per cent fiscal support on eligible capital expenditure for ISM-approved projects, including semiconductor equipment, semiconductor-grade chemicals, gases and materials.

Mr Majhi said Odisha was simultaneously developing its third IT park over about 1,000 acres to complement the semiconductor ecosystem.

“It means a full ecosystem, not only limited to a plant,” he said, arguing that anchor investments could attract suppliers and allied industries, creating a cluster-based industrial ecosystem.

He also stressed employment opportunities for Odisha’s youth, saying the objective was to enable engineers from places such as Keonjhar, Rourkela and Berhampur to build their careers within the State.

“Build a chip in Odisha — Build for the world,” Mr Majhi said, describing Odisha as a potential hub for compound semiconductors, advanced packaging and semiconductor ecosystem manufacturing.

“From mines to minds, Odisha is becoming India’s newest chip-and-data frontier,” he said, inviting global technology companies, investors and entrepreneurs to participate in the State’s semiconductor expansion.

The SiCSem project’s Rs 3,406-crore investment and 1,270-job projection were separately confirmed by the Press Information Bureau on September 15, while the State government has described the 3DGS glass-substrate facility as a first-of-its-kind project in India