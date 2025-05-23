Chhattisgarh: Bodies of All 27 Naxals Killed in May 21 Abujhmad Encounter Identified

According to Bastar range inspector general of police P. Sunderraj, Company 7, also called the Central Committee Protection Team (CCPT), comprised 50-60 well trained PLGA cadres. It had been raised to provide security to the Maoist top guns.

“Company 7 has been almost decimated with the neutralisation of more than half of its members”, Sunderraj told this newspaper on Friday. Basavaraju had been moving with 25 CCPT cadres.

“Eighteen cadres of Company 7 who were deployed in the three-layer-security of Basavaraju were killed in Wednesday’s encounter in Abujhmad, while the remaining six-seven members fled the spot”, Sunderraj told said. Each CCPT member carried a bounty of Rs 8 lakh.

Bodies of all these 18 slain CCPT members along with eight other deceased Maoists were identified late on Thursday night. The body of Basavaraju was identified on Wednesday itself, according to the police officer.

Twenty-seven Maoists including 12 women were killed in the encounter.

While Basavaraju carried a bounty of Rs 10 crore in different states including Chhattisgarh, the other 26 slain Maoists carried a cumulative reward of Rs 3.30 crore.

Jangu Naveen, a Dandakaranya special zonal committee (DKSZC) member of Maoists, who carried a reward of Rs 25 lakh, as well as four company party committee members (CYPCM), Sangeeta, Somli, Bhumika, and Roshan alias Tipu, who carried a bounty of Rs 10 lakh each, were among those killed, Sunderraj said.

Of the 27 slain Maoists, three belonged to Telangana and two to Andhra Pradesh.