Odisha signs pact to upgrade 100 Anganwadi Centres in Rayagada

The Rayagada district administration has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Anil Agarwal Foundation (AAF) to upgrade 100 Anganwadi centres into modern Nand Ghars, enhancing early childhood education and maternal care facilities.The agreement was formalized in the presence of Rayagada District Collector Parul Patawari and District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO) Minati Deo. In the first phase, 15 centres in Kashipur block will be upgraded, with the remaining 85 set for transformation in later phases.DSWO Minati Deo welcomed the initiative, emphasizing that it aims to create safe and nurturing spaces for children and women. Vedanta Aluminium CEO Sunil Gupta reaffirmed the company’s commitment to grassroots development and community welfare.Launched in 2015 by Vedanta’s Anil Agarwal Foundation in collaboration with the Ministry of Women & Child Development, the Nand Ghar initiative provides preschool education, nutrition support, healthcare access, and skill development for women. These centres feature solar power, clean drinking water, toilets, BALA paintings, and nutrition gardens to promote overall well-being.With over 500 operational Nand Ghars in Odisha, benefiting 18,000 children and 5,000 women, the expansion in Rayagada marks a significant step in strengthening early childhood and maternal care services in rural areas.