Bus Plunges into Gorge in Nandurbar, 2 Students Dead

Mumbai: In a tragic accident in Nandurbar district, a bus carrying students from a government-aided ashram school plunged into a deep gorge, killing two students and injuring several others. The bus was reportedly carrying over 50 students at the time of the mishap.

Rescue teams were immediately dispatched, and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. According to the Disaster Management Unit (DMU), the accident occurred in the afternoon while the bus was traveling from Molgi to Akkalkuwa through the Ghat section. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

According to sources, the bus involved in the Nandurbar accident was carrying 56 people, including 54 students, one teacher, and one attendant, returning to Adivasi Ashram School Mehunbare at Chalisgaon Ashram School in Jalgaon district.

“These students had come to their native villages in Nandurbar for Diwali vacation and were traveling back to school when the accident occurred around 3:40 PM. The driver lost control of the bus, which then plunged into a gorge. Shockingly, the driver fled the scene immediately,” said a source.

Rescue teams promptly reached the site, and the injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the accident.

Dr. Mittali Sethi, Collector of Nandurbar district, confirmed, “We have lost two children. Eighteen others are admitted to Civil Hospital and are being closely monitored.”

Dr. Vinay Sonawane, Civil Surgeon of Nandurbar, told this newspaper that the two students—a seven-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl—were brought dead to Akkalkuwa Rural Hospital. “After conducting postmortems, the bodies have been handed over to the families. Currently, 20 students are receiving treatment at Akkalkuwa Rural Hospital,” he said.

Dr. Sonawane added that 22 students have been referred to the Nandurbar Medical College for further care, and all are reported to be stable. Meanwhile, 20 students have been discharged after receiving primary treatment and reunited with their parents. He also stated that blood samples have been collected from the bus attendant and teacher to determine whether alcohol consumption played any role in the incident.