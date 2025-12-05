Flight cancellation forces newlyweds to attend their own reception online









BY AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO

Bhubaneswar, Dec. 5: A newly married couple from Bhubaneswar was forced to attend their wedding reception virtually after their IndiGo flight was abruptly cancelled, leaving them stranded hundreds of kilometres away from the celebration.

The couple — bride Sangama Das of Bhubaneswar and groom Medha Krishnasagar, originally from Hubballi and currently both working for an IT firm in Bengaluru — tied the knot on November 23. Their much-anticipated reception had been planned for December 3 in Hubballi, where relatives, friends, and well-wishers eagerly awaited the newlyweds’ arrival.

But as the couple reached the Bengaluru airport for their 4 AM IndiGo flight on the day of the event, their hopes of joining the festivities in person were dashed. The flight was cancelled without prior notice, leaving them with no feasible alternative to reach Hubballi in time. Desperate attempts to secure another ticket — by air, train, or road — failed as schedules didn’t align and availability was scarce.

Faced with no other option, the couple resorted to a decidedly 2020s solution: they attended their own reception online.

Guests in Hubballi gathered around large LED screens as the newlyweds appeared via video call, dressed in traditional attire and attempting to recreate the joy of the occasion despite the distance. They greeted attendees, participated in rituals, and thanked relatives virtually — an unusual, almost surreal experience for both families.

The incident has sparked conversation across social media about the rising frequency of flight cancellations and the havoc they wreak on passengers. With India’s aviation sector witnessing repeated disruptions in recent months — from weather issues to operational delays — many travellers say the airlines’ communication systems and contingency mechanisms need urgent improvement.

“We understand that weather or technical issues can happen, but the least airlines can do is communicate better. A simple early alert or backup option would save passengers from so much stress,” said Arun Kumar Nayak, a regular air traveler.