EX Gratia of Rs 10 Lakh to Bereaved Families Announced In Karnataka

In the terrorists' attack, Manjunath a resident of Vijayangar in Shivamogga and Bharat Bhushan a resident of Matikere in Bengaluru city were among those killed in Pahalgam on Tuesday at around 2.30 pm.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah consoled the bereaved family members. He spoke to Pallavi, wife of Manjunath and Sujatha, wife of Bharat over telephone. However, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah blamed the attack on failure on part of central intelligence and stated terrorists had planned the attack well in advance but central intelligence failed to gather inputs of the attack.

He asked the Bharatiya Janata Party led Union Government to handle security issues sternly and initiate steps to end terrorism in the country.

Siddaramaiah said Minister of Labour Santosh Lad is on the ground to assist stranded tourists from Karnataka and to arrange flights for their return. He assured the people of Karnataka all stranded will be ferried to the State safely.